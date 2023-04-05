Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Booms with a Projected Market Value of US$ 1 billion by 2033, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enterprise session border controller revenue was estimated at US$ 473 million in 2021. Enterprise Session Border Controller Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.



By the end of 2032, the enterprise session border controller is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 1 billion. The enterprise session border controllers implemented in large-scale enterprises is expected to dominate with a projected CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The rise in the adoption of cloud computing and the rise in the incidences of cyberattacks around the world are set to expand the enterprise session border controller market. This technology is a network hardware component that offers dependable connectivity between various communication networks in a secure manner.

These factors combined would provide manufacturers of enterprise session border controllers (SBC) with sizeable growth opportunities over the forecast years. SBCs allow communication between various endpoints, including IP phones, softphones, and video conferencing systems, via voice, video, and messaging.

Typically installed at the network's edge, session border controllers serve as a bridge between internal networks and other communication networks like the internet and public switched telephone networks (PSTN).

To protect the enterprise network from unauthorized access, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and other security risks, the enterprise session border controller (SBC) is implemented.

The features and services provided by session border controllers include media transcoding, protocol normalization, session management, and call routing for data security. Additionally, they provide services like firewall defense.

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based unified communications (UC) solutions, there is a greater demand for secure and dependable connectivity between various communication networks.

Session border controllers play a crucial role in providing such secure connectivity, making them a necessary part of cloud-based UC solutions. Several companies are implementing unified communications solutions to support their remote workforce in response to the growing trend of remote working.

Key Takeaways from Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

The global enterprise session border controller (SBC) market exhibited a moderate CAGR of around 7.8% during the historical period.

during the historical period. North America enterprise session border controller market is projected to be worth US$ 373 million in 2032.

in 2032. The USA enterprise session border controller market is set to create an absolute $ growth of US$ 124.8 million till 2032.

till 2032. Based on top enterprise level, the large-scale enterprises segment is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. Based on top session capacity, the enterprise SBC witnessed prominent growth at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2021.

Competitive Landscape: Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

The market players are investing heavily in research and development for new and efficient products. The companies are also focusing on product launches and mergers & acquisitions to augment their market positions.

Some recent developments in the Enterprise Session Border Controller are:

In September 2021, Avaya announced a partnership with RingCentral to offer a new cloud-based communication platform that includes SBC functionality.

In March 2022, AudioCodes announced that it had integrated its Mediant SBCs with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, enabling organizations to leverage Teams as their primary communication platform.

Get More Exclusive Insights into Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Study

Persistence Market research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the enterprise session border controller market historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in terms of

Session capacity (up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5000, and more than 5000),

(up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5000, and more than 5000), Function (security, connectivity, regulatory, media services, and revenue optimization),

(security, connectivity, regulatory, media services, and revenue optimization), Enterprise level (small scale industry, medium scale industry, and large-scale industries),

(small scale industry, medium scale industry, and large-scale industries), Industry (manufacturing, banking & financial, transportation, healthcare, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications) and region.

