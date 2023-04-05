Application Hosting Market Worth USD 130 Billion By 2030 Growing at a 12.20% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type, by Services Type, by Application Type, by Organization Size and by End-user - Forecast till 2030



The application hosting market is projected to garner significant traction in the next few years. Rapid advancement in hosting technologies would drive market growth. According to Market Research Future, the global application hosting services market is expected to garner USD 130 billion by 2030, growing at a 12.20% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2022-2030).

Application hosting refers to services offering computing platforms for virtually any software application. Application hosting services deliver reliable, scalable, and cost-effective computing resources to host different types of on-demand software. Common examples of on-demand software are content management, web development, database, and email management applications.

Application Hosting Market Key Players:

Players active in the global application hosting market are:

IBM Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Rackspace (US)

LiquidWeb (US)

Google LLC (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

DXC Technology (US)

Sungard AS (US)

Apprenda (US)

Spectrum Enterprise (US)

Managed hosting services provide client users with a higher level of scalability than standard application hosting services. As businesses grow, their requirement to build and maintain infrastructure to run on-premises applications grows. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model allows businesses to consume applications hosted online by enabling them to minimize their operating costs and seamlessly upgrade functionality and integrate applications with their existing data and systems.

Service providers build SaaS-based applications to reduce infrastructure ownership and operating costs. Enterprises are increasingly moving their on-premises solutions to a cloud environment. The application-hosting container-based platform allows IT teams to manage cloud infrastructure and deploy new applications or SaaS offerings. Therefore, the demand for stable, rapid delivery and resilient container-based application hosting platforms is growing continually.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 130 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.20% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Managed backup and security services

Industry Trends

The application hosting market perceives rapid growth, predominantly due to the increased uptake of application hosting services in growing numbers of businesses. Besides, the growing interest of organizations in hosting web and mobile applications boost market revenues. Rapid industrialization worldwide over the past couple of years has been allowing the market to witness wide expansion across segments.

Additionally, rapidly growing e-Commerce companies create a vast demand for application hosting services, making them essential to create large databases and add more shopping carts to their websites. Consecutively, the spurting growth in the ecommerce sectors worldwide boosts the development of the application hosting market.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness towards the advantages of application hosting services and a proper scaling strategy for the growing numbers of applications and web traffic that usually grow with the size of the business is a major headwind the market is witnessing currently. Also, the lack of technical expertise required in application hosting and migration presents significant challenges to market growth.

Segments

The application hosting market is segmented into hosting types, service types, applications, organization size, verticals, and regions. The hosting type segment is sub-segmented into managed hosting, colocation hosting, and cloud hosting. The service-type segment is sub-segmented into application monitoring, application security, backup and recovery, database administration, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into web and mobile application hosting. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The industrial vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the global application hosting market with vast technological advances. The presence of major market players in this region offering reliable, scalable, and affordable application hosting services propel the market growth, creating value for businesses and growth opportunities.

Besides, the rising demand for managed hosted private cloud environments and domestic sourcing requirements in enterprises influence market growth. With its large base of solution providers, the US accounts for a significant share of the North American application hosting market.

The application hosting market in the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth. The surging adoption of application hosting services in growing numbers of e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart boosts the market size. Additionally, increased investments from advanced cloud infrastructure providers substantiate the region's application hosting market shares. APAC countries, such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India, are leading markets for application hosting.

Competitive Analysis

The application hosting market appears highly competitive, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Vendors operating in the market strive to provide reliable, scalable, and affordable application hosting services with 24/7 technical support.

They also provide easy-to-setup, affordable application hosting plans and custom hosting solutions. Market players adopt strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, and technology/product launches to gain a significantly larger competitive share.

For instance, on Nov. 10, 2022, Summit Hosting, a leading provider of virtual servers and cloud-based application hosting, announced the acquisition of Handy Networks to expand its service offerings. The company plans to acquire businesses in server & application hosting, HIPPA compliance hosting, colocation, and backup & disaster recovery to expand its service offerings for its customers in the US and Canada. The acquisition will enable Summit hosting to immediately expand its customer base by adding new expertise and, thus, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

In another instance, on Nov. 02, 2022, Kinsta, a leading cloud hosting provider, launched new application and database hosting platforms. Kinsta offers managed WordPress hosting powered by the Google Cloud Platform. The addition of these two services to Kinsta's Managed WordPress product will act as building blocks for its cloud platform that enables businesses and developers to run more powerful applications, websites, databases, and services with more flexibility.

