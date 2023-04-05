New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Access Control Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039486/?utm_source=GNW

The main reasons for the system’s demand for increased security are increased liability, a source of threats, and mandatory compliance. It prevents unauthorized parties from using the facilities and restricts their access.



Key Highlights

Access control systems act as security for employers and employees by safeguarding employees from any possible incidents in office premises or other places. The system also offers the provision of log keeping, further increasing accountability. Implementing access control systems contributes to the growth in the safety and security of office surroundings.

Furthermore, GAI-Tronics recently announced the release of its new access control temperature sensing feature to its HUBBCOM family of products. . It provides numerous functionalities, from access control and point-to-point audio/video intercom to SIP telephony and facility-wide or zoned broadcasting and alarm generation.

In addition, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) for connected devices, cloud computing, and blockchain technology due to technological advancements helps to impose a positive outlook on the market. For instance, in September 2022, Suprema introduced BioStation 3, a contactless access control terminal specifically designed for facial recognition. In addition to facial recognition, many other contactless credential options are available to improve user convenience, including QR codes, barcodes, mobile access cards, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards. Compared to Suprema’s predecessor, BioStation 3 has a slimmer, more portable design with improved usability.

The growing penetration of innovative home solutions drives the need for connected access control systems for homes that can be accessed remotely. According to Allegion, a leading security solutions provider, 52 % of the millennials prefer to access their home via alternative entry methods, such as smartphone, Pincode, biometric, card, or key fob. Such development is expected to drive the demand for access control in residential space over the coming years.

Further, touchless visitor management via video intercom quickly becomes a sought-after solution for residential buildings everywhere, mainly in the United States. These systems allow tenants to be at home, even when they are not. Video intercom access control is a new building operation level that enables property managers to scale their security. Recently, Greetly announced that it added temperature scanning options to its first- touchless visitor management system. The system scans visitors from 1.5 to 3 feet away and integrates with barcode, RFID, and magstripe readers.

Further, as frauds, cyber-attacks, and government authentication mandates continue to grow in scope and sophistication, the need to strengthen security while reducing costs is paramount across various industry verticals. However, due to less awareness among users about advanced security solutions and their usage in multiple applications, the market’s growth can be a challenge in the future.

Furthermore, in May 2022, DHS’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) gave non-profit organizations at high risk of terrorist attacks more than USD 250 million in funding to help target hardening and other physical security improvements. Such investment will further drive market growth.

However, businesses have already started using biometrics, touchless access control readers, contactless door access systems, Bluetooth readers, and software for managing social distance as part of the post-COVID-19 era. Additionally, a developing application for access control mobile apps makes buildings feel safer during COVID-19. The British Council for Offices released recommendations urging architects to consider touchless technology. Include automatic doors, programmable lifts, and contactless toilet pods.



Access Control Market Trends



Biometric Reader to Hold the Major Market Share



Biometric readers use physiological or behavioral data measurements to determine authorization for access. These include facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, hand/finger geometry, vein geometry, iris recognition, retina scanning, voice recognition, and signature dynamics. In the Biometric Access Control system, biometric authentication refers to the recognition of human beings by their physical uniqueness.

Many major companies have released their Biometric scanner with increasingly better enhancements and technologies. Recently, Aratek also started offering their FAP30 biometric scanner. The large scanner area enables the Aratek A700 to capture sufficient biometric data from fingerprints to produce quality images of 400 by 500 pixels, exceeding many requirements of the most demanding organizations.

Biometrics is also one of the most commonly deployed systems in various industries, including healthcare, financial services, travel, and hospitality. With many people using minor variations in passwords, biometrics is one of the most commonly employed control systems.

Governments of various countries have been deploying these biometric readers for multiple purposes, including public identity, law enforcement, border control, employee identification, access control, and attendance. Some large-scale deployment of this technology includes UK Iris Recognition Immigration System (IRIS) project, India’s Aadhar project, and US Visitor and Immigration Status Indicator Technology (VISIT).

In addition, the European Union is set to create a Common Identity Repository (CIR), with biometric data, on 350,000,000 people (for both EU and non-EU persons). It can be used by EU police and border authorities for borders, migration, and law enforcement. Once created, it is expected to become the third-largest identity repository in the world, after the Chinese state’s internal surveillance system and India’s Aadhar system.

Furthermore, Visitor Management firm iLobby raised USD 100 million in funding from Insight Partners for offering its self-sign-in kiosks and facial recognition systems to highly regulated industries, like airports, government buildings, and banks. The company touts its biometric identification to facilitate smooth and secure facility access and gain more significant insights into building management, analyzing trends, and generating reports.

However, amidst the COVID-19 situation, despite the announcement of relaxation globally, government and global healthcare organizations, including World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still demand social distancing advisory measures such as no-contact entry points at workstations and other public spaces. This instance is expected to hinder the growth of biometric readers.



Asia Pacific to Experience Significant Market Growth



Due to increasing cyber and malware attacks in the region, several governments and security agencies are compelled to enhance security features in their transactions by deploying radio-frequency identification (RFID) and biometric technologies. Thus, this is further contributing to the overall growth of the access control market. Additionally, in January 2022, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, India intends to issue an e-passport to its citizens with RFID chips. RFID and biometrics will be used in Indian government passports. The e-passport on offer will have a chip embedded in its jacket containing security-related data.

China has also been leading the market for the past few years and is anticipated to continue doing so during the forecast period, largely because of the expanding construction industry, which is combined with the presence of a significant number of manufacturing industries and an increasing crime rate. The increased adoption of mobile-based access control solutions in the country would also result in a further surge in demand over the next few years.

The favorable policies and the advent of IoT have laid a foundation for smart homes in the country. GSMA estimates that the government may account for approximately 4.1 billion Internet of Things (IoT) connections, which will be almost one-third of global IoT connections by 2025. Furthermore, initiatives such as Smart Cities Projects, National New-type Urbanization Plan, and the Made in China 2025 strategy are expected to fuel China’s access control market.

Apart from this, government initiatives, such as China Resident Identity Card (CRIC) (resident identity card requiring fingerprint data to safeguard public security and make these cards challenging to forge), are one of the factors driving market growth in the country.

Further, a shift toward contactless solutions is underway globally, with biometric technology being increasingly explored as an alternative to touch-based authentication methods (such as fingerprint authentication). In this regard, IDEMIA, a leading provider of augmented identity solutions, recently collaborated with Federal Bank Limited in India to improve its existing access control and employee management systems with contactless biometric access control. Based on IDEMIA’s SmartBio SDK, the solution leverages facial and iris verification to authenticate employees for attendance and access to the Core Banking System (CBS).

Furthermore, a research team at the South Korean government-backed Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) developed a facial biometrics-based access control system for entrance management. It stated that it offers 99% accuracy and can also work with face masks. The plan was primarily developed in collaboration with local artificial intelligence (AI)-based companies to support domestic growth in the sector. The Institute also suggests that access control systems can be used for government offices, public institutions, factories, and airports.



Access Control Industry Overview



The access control market is fragmented, with several global and local players in various regions. These companies compete for market share in different developed and developing markets. However, these businesses face stiff competition from local companies that provide effective but less expensive solutions. As a result, the market has seen a convergence of new solutions with enhanced features and declining prices. 3M Cogent, Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, and others are market leaders.



In March 2022, Fingerprint Cards AB announced that the company’s biometric PC solution is integrated into the power button of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 G4 laptops. Considering Lenovo is one of the global leaders in PC making, such agreements will hugely aid in the growth of the studied market.



In June 2022, TrustSEC announced the release of the TrustSEC Bio Access control card. In conjunction with high-security measures, the access control card will make user authentication easier.



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039486/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________