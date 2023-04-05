Konica Minolta's Healthcare-enabled MFP Addresses Challenges Providers Face Capturing and Exchanging Patient Information

Ramsey, NJ, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the release of its latest version of the Healthcare-enabled MFP Plus, connected by Kno2. This cloud-based solution optimizes Konica Minolta bizhub multifunction printers (MFPs) for the healthcare industry. Specifically, it helps healthcare providers easily and securely exchange patient information electronically in formats that support and adhere to the latest industry regulations. These include the 21st Century Cares Act and HIPAA, as well as the most recent FCC regulations to reduce the use of standard copper phone lines.

“The healthcare market continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Health data is being exchanged everywhere and in many different formats, and the ever-changing industry regulations make the business of healthcare extremely challenging to manage,” said Joe Cisna, Director, Healthcare Solutions, Konica Minolta. “This cost-efficient addition to our healthcare portfolio offers significant value for healthcare providers and is an exciting step in our journey to improve interoperability.”

Konica Minolta's new Healthcare-enabled MFP Plus offers enhanced tools that enable healthcare providers to quickly and securely capture, store and send patient information across the care continuum. EHR-integrated scanning via the Share PHI API enables patient lookup right from the Konica Minolta bizhub MFP. Document types and patient matching data are all driven by the EHR, providing quick indexing and reducing staff time.

“Konica Minolta was out of the gates early and has taken a leadership position to identify and address patient communication challenges,” said Jon Elwell, CEO, Kno2. “In particular, healthcare providers are under increasing pressure from recent legislation, and Konica Minolta has invested substantial time and energy in order to introduce features that ease the burden on them. Amidst a staffing shortage, gaining efficiencies and automation with traditionally paper-based processes will help healthcare organizations with their digital transformation and cost reduction efforts.”

Thousands of healthcare organizations rely on Konica Minolta for the security, efficiency, innovation and quality that propel them into the future of healthcare. The company has helped organizations across the country improve their ability to more securely and efficiently share patient information, especially in the post-acute, extended care community where technology adoption has not been as rapid as in the hospital and physician clinic segments. Learn more online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kno2

The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. We are empowering healthcare to finally realize the true potential of interoperability by unleashing connectivity everywhere through a simple to use Communication API and robust tools for any business. With industry disrupting economics and our passion to include the underserved, Kno2 is democratizing healthcare communications and defining the new connected future of healthcare. With a single connection to Kno2, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, HIEs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com.

