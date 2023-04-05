RJD Green Inc. Subsidiary IoSoft Announces the Engagement of JBF Research for Independent Data Research and Report Development for Automation of Processing Claims Adjudication and Data Collection





A new study launched by JBF Research comprising 50 interviews with medical claim administration firms with significant cost pressures to address in 2023

TULSA, OK, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their healthcare division, IoSoft, has engaged JBF Research , an independent data research company that is designed to address the complete marketing process from research to content creation to specific lead generation efforts. They believe demand driver research proven by peer-based surveys provides the original insights needed to drive lead gen outreach.

RJD Green released its industry study on how process automation affects the medical claims administration business. RJD Green hired an independent data research company (JBF research) to interview executives at 50 medical claims administration firms to understand the organization's cost pressures and the technical requirements needed to ease those burdens.

Ron Brewer, CEO at RJD Green: "As an organization, RJD Green is committed to maintaining industry technology leadership by listening to the front-line companies facing ever more significant cost burdens administering Medical Claims. We have used peer-based data to illustrate cost drivers, regulatory issues, and lack of standard practices as issues of immediate concern.”

Positive Executive Reaction

Jay Jablonski, Co-Founder of JBF Research, stated, "Over the first week since the Report has been released, 45% of the requests for the Report have come from CEOs and Owners of Medical Claims Administration Firms. Over 70% of the requests have come from senior executives. That suggests that RJD Green is offering the industry valuable insights on ways to improve operations for Medical Claims Administration. The fact that the Report is offered without charge provides an opportunity for improvement in operational efficiency for every company administering medical claims."

Report Availability

RJD Green is committed to industry-leading insights and produces top-quality software products for the medical claims administration industry. The Report is available to all industry members by visiting the landing page, clicking the request report button, and filling out a brief form. JBF Research will provide additional feedback content and report updates.

About JBF Research

Founded in 2016, JBF Research was created with a unique and focused mission–B2B marketing. The founders opened their first marketing agency in 1997, growing the business until 2004, when it was sold to SGT, an international outsourcing firm. The second agency also resulted in a successful exit when it was acquired in 2015 by Omnicom, the world's largest advertising and marketing firm. JBF Research is designed to address the complete marketing process, from research to content creation to specific lead-generation efforts. We believe demand driver research proven out by peer-based surveys will provide the type of original insights needed to drive lead gen outreach.

About RJD Green Division IoSoft

IoSoft has completed the integration of three software platforms that enhance and complement their leading-edge payment systems for the healthcare sector and can be applied across general business sectors. IoSoft management stated the successful integration of three software platforms and IoSoft's current offerings of leading-edge expedited payment software programs increases IoSoft's complete package of specialized processing solutions for healthcare payers.

The expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collection software systems.

IoSoft's integrated systems offer leading-edge solutions for pricing and payment of claims that enhance efficiency and productivity. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as total claims and payment management system.



Some of the IoSoft integrated system components include:

Manage Claims

Member Management

Paper Claims Billing along with cost and time savings through Virtual Card, Digital Checks, EFT, and Instant Payment

Track Claims

Segregation of Claims

Provider Information and Communications Management

IoSoft, since 2000, has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since its formation, IoSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IoSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IoSoft can provide unique payment technologies and leading-edge claim services, and software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers and providers such as major health insurance carriers and third-party administrators. Microsoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, IoSoft., a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

