Global Powder Coatings Market Report 2023-2028: Opportunities in Pipelines, ACME Applications, Industrial, Furniture, Architectural, Transportation and Electrical Appliances

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Powder Coatings Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The expansion of end-use industries will contribute to market growth during the next few years.
Powder coatings are used in electrical appliances, transportation, architecture, furniture, industrial, pipeline, and agricultural, construction, and mining equipment (ACME) end-use industry applications. Powder coatings demonstrate an increasing preference over conventional liquid paints and other coating types in several applications, driving demand growth.
The rising product commoditization translates into reduced profit margins, challenging powder coating manufacturers. Manufacturers should develop customized chemistries to improve product performance for specific sub-applications, increase margins, and gain a competitive advantage. Powder coating applicators and end users face challenges that require solutions to minimize wastage during the application, enhance application quality, and support large component coating.
These customer requirements are only partially met, requiring applicators to invest in R&D activities to develop innovative equipment for unmet needs. In addition, powder coating manufacturers will need to focus on more sustainable chemistry development per end-consumer preference.
The chemistry types this study covers are epoxies, polyesters, epoxy-polyester hybrids, acrylics, PVC, polyamides, polyolefins, fluoropolymers, and polyurethanes. The applications considered are electrical appliances, transportation, architecture, furniture, industrial, pipeline, and agricultural, construction, and mining equipment (ACME). For each end-use industry application, regional volume consumption and regional revenue estimates are discussed, along with revenue and volume estimates by chemistry. The study examines market shares for the top powder coating manufacturers at the global level.
The powder coating market is challenged by the rising need for tailor-made chemistries and application technologies to cater to customized requirements and demand for sustainable chemistries and technologies that promote a circular economy. Powder coating manufacturers must make strategic acquisitions to develop an innovative product portfolio quickly or enter new geographies, gaining a competitive advantage.
They must partner exclusively with regional distributors or focus on direct sales for business development. China, India, Southeast Asia, and LATAM will be the country markets that will witness high growth in the next 7 years due to their large, fast-growing end-consumer populations supporting end-use industry growth.
The end-use industry's increasing volume consumption of powder coatings and high-performance product development will contribute to the market growth in 5 to 7 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Powder Coating Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electrical Appliances
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Transportation
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Architectural
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Furniture
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Industrial
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACME Applications
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pipeline
- Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Growth Driver and Restraint
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry
- Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Growth by Acquisition
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auesst
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.