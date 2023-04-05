High Wire Wins $5.3 Million Multi-Site, Wi-Fi Refresh for Nationwide Retail Store Chain

BATAVIA, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, was awarded a $5.3 million mobile Wi-Fi access refresh project for a nationwide retail store chain. The win was secured through one of High Wire’s premier global channel partners.



As one of the world’s largest technology resellers and integrators, the partner has now secured more than $35 million in projects for High Wire over the past several years under High Wire’s innovative channel program that now spans more 600 partners worldwide.

High Wire will roll out the wireless technology refresh to more than 2,000 retail store locations across the U.S. It will upgrade every store’s Wi-Fi technology to the latest, most secure wireless networking systems. The new wireless infrastructure will enable the retailer to execute on a digital transformation strategy designed to enhance the in-store customer experience. Initial deployments are already underway at multiple stores locations, with the project planned for completion by the end of November.

“After securing more than $18 million in similar multi-site deployments last year, this latest major win highlights how our channel partners increasingly rely on us to deliver such multi-site technology for their high-profile clients,” stated High Wire CEO, Mark Porter. “It also demonstrates the significant growth in demand for next-generation Wi-Fi technology by retailers who are looking to deploy new in-store shopping technology that can drive greater sales. In-store Wi-Fi technology is effectively becoming new profit center for major retailers.”

“Now with more consumers returning to in-store shopping post-Covid, and supply chains able to supply this technology without delays, system integrators and technology enablers like High Wire and our channel partners are becoming one of the greatest beneficiaries of this growing trend,” added Porter. “A growing wave of planned upgrades is reflected in our record backlog and expanding sales pipeline.”

High Wire wireless deployment capabilities include predictive surveys and network cabling solutions which leverage its extensive network of field technicians and engineers. High Wire will also provide project and logistics management for its channel partner through the company’s Chicago-based global command center.

According to High Wire EVP Don Schmidt: “High Wire has developed a cost effective, highly efficient operational delivery model for these multi-site projects that place our partners in a confident and trusted position with their clients. Our success is a direct result of our partners’ success, and with our proprietary ‘continuous improvement’ methodology, we believe we will continue to be seen as a global leader for such multi-site technology deployments.”

This new wireless technology upgrade win follows a similar engagement for a multi-site, multi-tech rollout announced last fall that expanded from $5 million to a $12 million project. Together with the other high growth segments of the company’s business, such as its Overwatch managed cybersecurity services, these projects support High Wire’s recently announced pro forma revenue growth outlook of 59% to 74% in 2023, reaching $43 million to $47 million, with this driving positive operating income and cash flow.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s free video series on YouTube.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 600 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

The company’s Overwatch by High Wire Networks™ platform offers a range of subscription services for threat prevention, detection and response to meet the security and compliance requirements of organizations large and small. The company’s IT enablement services provide the foundation for growing its higher-margin Overwatch business.

High Wire has 350 employees worldwide and seven U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Toronto, Puerto Rico and UK.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

