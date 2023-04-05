Counterfeit Money Detection Global Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030: Increase in Fraudulent Activity Expands Demand from Different End-Use Industries

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counterfeit Money Detection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Counterfeit Money Detection estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Currency Detector, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coin & Currency Counter segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Counterfeit Money Detection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$725.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Threat of Financial Losses Posed by Circulation of Fake Currencies Pushes up Demand for Counterfeit Money Detection

Rise of Digital Printing Technology Adds to the Growing Threat of Counterfeiting

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Regulations and Punitive Measures Implemented to Tackle Circulation of Counterfeit Currency Spurs Market Growth

An Overview of Punitive Measures for Producing Counterfeit Money by Country

Increase in Fraudulent Activity Expands Demand from Different End-Use Industries

Select Popular Counterfeit Currency Detectors

Emergence of Cash Automation Opens up New Avenues of Growth

Continuous Innovations and Technological Advances Crucial to Market Growth

