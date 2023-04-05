New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gigabit Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323875/?utm_source=GNW

The global gigabit passive optical network market grew from $12.61 billion in 2022 to $14.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The gigabit passive optical network market is expected to grow to $25.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.



The gigabit passive optical network market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing gigabit passive optical network services including fixed internet and voice, mobile voice and internet and internet protocol TV.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A gigabit passive optical network refers to a telecommunications network that helps the providers bring fiber optic cabling and signals to the user.This helps to increase the bandwidth over a long range.



It is used to deliver voice, data, and video services at gigabit speeds. The gigabit passive optical network is used for consolidating multiple services onto a single fiber transport network.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the gigabit passive optical network market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the gigabit passive optical network market.



The regions covered in the gigabit passive optical network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of gigabit passive optical network are optical line terminals (OLT), optical network terminals (ONT), and passive optical splitters.An optical line terminal refers to a device that serves as the service provider’s endpoint.



This helps to perform a conversion between the electrical signals used by the service provider’s equipment and the fiber optic signals. The various components include products and services that involve several technologies such as 2.5 GPON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. The various applications include fiber to the home (FTTH), fiber to the building (FTTB), fiber to the curb (FTTC), fiber to the node (FTTN), and mobile backhaul. It is employed in residential, commercial, and other end users.



The increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to propel the growth of the gigabit passive optical network (GPON) market going forward.Broadband refers to high-speed internet access that is always faster than traditional dial-up access.



A Gigabit passive optical network helps to increase high bandwidth with a long reach and acts as a support connection to both LANs (local area networks) and wide area networks and can increase the broadband speed.For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a Paris-based international organization, high-speed broadband subscriptions grew by 15% across all the 38 OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation) countries from June 2020 to June 2021.



It also states that high-speed broadband makes up 32% of fixed broadband subscriptions across 38 countries. Therefore, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is driving the growth of gigabit passive optical networks.



New technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the gigabit passive optical network market.Major companies operating in the gigabit passive optical network sector are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2021, Calix Inc., a US-based telecommunications company, launched a new network innovation platform, AXOS, which works on intelligent access EDGE technology. This technology helps in managing 10G services in most remote and challenging geographies and also contains new alarm aggregation and analysis capabilities which help to increase the internet speed faster.



In March 2021, Cisco Systems, a US-based technology conglomerate, acquired Acacia Communications Inc., for a deal amount of $4.5 billion. This acquisition helps Cisco to enter into new innovative markets such as software, optics, and silicon. Also, this acquisition helps Cisco to develop its “Internet for the Future” strategy faster. Acacia Communication, Inc., is a US-based optical networking strategy and technology company.



The countries covered in the gigabit passive optical network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



