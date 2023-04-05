Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Report to 2028: Rising Adoption of Contactless TGMS and TGMS in General Drive Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Operation, By Railway Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Siemens AG

Balfour Beatty Plc

Bentley Systems, Inc

Egis Group

Fugro N.V

Trimble, Inc

ENSCO, Inc

E.S.I.M. Group

Plasser & Theurer

MER MEC S.p.A. (Angel Company)

Track geometry measurement systems (TGMS) are one of the most crucial techniques in the railway industry for evaluating track maintenance scheduling and safety. It is highly understood that derailments of tracks, which can cause catastrophic damage, can be prevented by routinely measuring and assessing track geometry.



For example, vehicle and track contact derailments like spreading gauge, rail rollover, and wheel climb are primarily caused by the geometry of the track. Additionally, certain track geometry circumstances can also cause derailments like broken rail, damaged fasteners, and derailments caused by thermal misalignment. Therefore, TGMS gives the primary ability to guarantee that the geometry condition of tracks is within acceptable bounds for safe operations.



Vibrations and the impact of fast trains have a significant impact on track geometry. In addition to the gauge suffering severe wear and tear, the alignment and cross-level are also compromised because of vibrations. This propels the need for predictive track maintenance and as a result due to the increased frequency of checks and the necessity for faster and more accurate measurements, track geometry measurement equipment is increasingly required.



Track geometry mainly focuses on the qualities and interactions of lines, curves, surfaces, and points in a railroad track's three-dimensional (3D) location. In addition, track design, building, and maintenance measurements are also referred to as track geometry. Track gauge, alignment, height, curvature, and track surface are all governed by regional statutory standards, speed caps, and other laws.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2901.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4362.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Growth Factors

Rising adoption of contactless TGMS and TGMS in general



The adoption of the contactless TGMS is growing as it can detect more than 50 different kinds of flaws in train tracks. With exceptional efficiency and accuracy, the third rail, gauging, third rail height, and other parameters are measured with the help of contactless optical imaging technology. Additionally, many governmental agencies are spending more money on improving the security of railroad systems. Such improvements are more likely to boost the growth of the track geometry measurement system market.



Growing need for improving the safety of tracks



The railway mode of transportation is one of the most significant modes for goods and passengers worldwide. All industries focus highly on the need for rail transportation's security and safety. The increased adoption of track geometry measuring systems is anticipated to be majorly driven by the growing requirement for an efficient and effective railroad track management system.

Many government authorities are also concentrating on constructing light rail infrastructure, like metro trains, along with expanding the railway networks to connect previously unconnected population centers to meet the escalating need for public transportation in numerous countries. These elements generate a profitable potential for the overall expansion of the track geometry measurement system market.



Market Restraining Factors

Fluctuating prices of TGMS equipment and privatization levels in different nations



A high number of raw materials are needed to build track geometry systems, which are frequently coupled with cutting-edge technologies and modules. For example, measurement carts and surveying equipment are needed for the real-time processing of data and laser precision technologies.

However, these items' costs typically change depending on the local economy. Additionally, the slower rate of infrastructure development in developing and undeveloped nations also influence the pace of TGMS implementation. Hence, all these elements are working together to hamper the growth of the track geometry measurement system market.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Operation

Contact

Contactless

By Railway Type

Mass Transit Railways

High-Speed Railways

Heavy Haul Railways

Light Railways

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkasd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment