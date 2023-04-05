New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323482/?utm_source=GNW

The global airport and marine port security market grew from $78.18 billion in 2022 to $85.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The airport and marine port security market is expected to grow to $117.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The airport and marine port security market includes revenues earned by entities by providing security systems and solutions for protecting the airports against hazardous items and inspecting the cargo moving through the ports.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Airport and marine port security refers to an ecosystem which provides safety to air cargos and protection of vessels, both internally and externally.It also refers to the measures taken to ensure that treaties signed with other countries are properly enforced.



It used to protect a shipping port and airport facility from terrorism, other illegal activities, and activists.



North America was the largest region in the airport and marine port security market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of systems in airport and marine port security include surveillance systems, physical access control systems, screening and scanning systems, perimeter intrusion detection systems, network access control and security, and real-time location systems.Surveillance systems refer to any electronic surveillance device, hardware, or software capable of collecting, capturing, recording audio, visual, digital, location, thermal, biometric, or similar information.



This technology will also allow ports to not only react faster to events but also for managing day-to-day operation costs of security guards, security vehicles, training, fuel, and others.They are used in different infrastructures including airports and marine ports.



These services offered in airport and marine port security include facility and asset management, system integration, training & consulting.



The increasing internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security market going forward.Internal and external threats refer to the attacks from inside and outside of an organization.



Airport and marine port security provide security from attacking with internal and external threats and provide safety to the airports and marine ports.For instance, according to the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) report 2021, a US-based non-profit organization, TAPA has documented nearly 6,463 new cargo threats or attacks across 56 countries in Europe, and the Middle East region for the year 2020.



Therefore, the increase in internal and external threats is expected to boost demand for airport and marine port security systems during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport and marine port security market.Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2022, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US transportation security agency launched new facial recognition technology at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to check and verify the identity of visitors at some of the airport’s security checkpoints.The airport is equipped with a next generation Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) unit that captures a photo of the visitor using camera and compares with the photo ID on facial features and confirms the same.



The new technology enables safety and streamlines the visitor experience.



In February 2021, DG Risk Group, an England-based risk and security management company acquired Protection Vessels International (PVI) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will significantly benefit the company’s expansion in maritime security service offerings across West Africa and around the world, providing unrivaled security in piracy hotspots that require it the most.



Protection Vessels International (PVI) is a UK-based company that specializes in armed maritime security solutions for commercial and government agencies.



The countries covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The airport and marine port security market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airport and marine port security market statistics, including airport and marine port security industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an airport and marine port security market share, detailed automotive seat market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive seat industry. These airport and marine port security market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

