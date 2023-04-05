Clear Aligners Market Size to Surpass USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 at 22.09% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Aligners Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Clear Aligners Market Information By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.09% from 2022 to 2030

Market Scope

Clear aligners are a sequence of tight-fitting custom-made orthodontic systems that help correct misaligned or uneven teeth. Clear dental aligners are virtually unnoticeable and have removable options for braces designed for patients' convenience and flexibility. Clear aligners may be taken out and cleaned discreetly, unlike conventional braces. For the treatment of mild to moderate cases of misalignment, dentists are using technology, like as digital impression systems, to produce accurate and personalised clear aligner systems.

Clear Aligners Market Competitive Dynamics

The main manufacturers' attempts to incorporate cutting-edge digital technology including digital tooth setups, intraoral scans, CAD/CAM equipment, and digital 3D printers have been regarded as the primary reason for the fierce competition in the clear aligners market. In order to grow their worldwide presence and, by implication, their sales in economically promising regions, many firms are focusing their efforts on strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as on entering new markets. Moreover, a substantial fraction of these businesses have decided to pursue strategic expansions and partnerships in order to broaden their reach internationally, expand sales in economically viable emerging regions, and launch cutting-edge new goods.

The major players of the market are:

Align Technology Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Clarus Company

Danaher Corporation

3M

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 9.3 Billion CAGR 22.09% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Age Group, Material Type, End Users and Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Better treatment outcomes and strong competitive activity Rising prevalence of dental diseases

Clear Aligners Market Trends

Drivers

Clear aligners have become extremely popular all around the world due to the rising prevalence of teeth misalignment in both adults and adolescents. The increased consumer focus on oral health and spending are favorable for the global market for dental care.

The sector is growing significantly because there are more and more women in the globe, and women are becoming more and more concerned with their external beauty and dental health. Due to the higher quality of healthcare services provided as a consequence of increasing healthcare spending and the growing use of cutting-edge technologies in the healthcare industry, more patients are seeking orthodontic treatment.

The number of adult patients seeking orthodontic care has dramatically increased in developed nations. Because to the increased comfort and aesthetic value these devices offer, these people frequently choose them over traditional wire braces. Additionally, it is predicted that during the forecast period, the market development would be boosted by the increased rivalry among major companies for the introduction of innovative products such scanners and 3D printers. In response to the rising frequency of dental issues, a variety of technologies have gained enormous popularity. These include 3D impression systems, Nickel and Copper-Titanium wires, additive fabrication, CAD/CAM appliances, digital scanning technology, inconspicuous lingual braces, and clear temporary anchorage devices. These developments have made orthodontic treatment more dependable, efficient, and successful than ever before.

Restraints

Factors including the high upfront cost associated with buying a pair of aligners, the dearth of dentists with the requisite training in developing nations, and insufficient orthodontic insurance coverage may hinder the future growth of the worldwide market for clear aligners.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant effect on the clear aligner market, resulting in the temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and decreased demand. As they attempt to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among healthcare workers, participants in the worldwide market for clear aligners are concentrating on improving their supply chains and accelerating procedures to reduce future revenue losses. The dentistry business has been greatly damaged by the suspension of elective operations, including orthodontics procedures in some important nations, and the closure of dental offices as a result of the tight restrictions. Moreover, MRFR experts predict that once the lockdown is gradually removed across nations and the new coronavirus is brought under control, the global market will recover more quickly in the coming years.

The introduction of digital tools and teledentistry, which helped doctors continue to provide orthodontic care during the pandemic, are other elements that have contributed to preserving the demand for transparent aligners. Also, the "zoom effect" has caused people to become more conscious of their crooked teeth as a result of regular video chats, and adults have embraced treatment with more confidence while hiding their teeth behind masks. Due to the easing of pandemic limitations and the restarting of non-critical care, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a minor influence on the market's growth and will grow slowly to regain its pre-pandemic growth.

Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

By product type

The market for clear aligners has changed, with the soft kind now dominating the market since it is more popular among teens.

According to age

the adult group is the most valuable segment, with a value estimated to reach $3,197 Mn by the year 2030. The teenage market is anticipated to grow during the course of the assessment at a pace of 22.10 percent.

By distribution channel

Both direct sales and distribution are regarded as significant channels in the MRFR study. Direct sales channels held the biggest market share (78%) and are anticipated to increase quickly (21.28% CAGR) over the next years.

Clear Aligners Market Regional Outlook

Due to the widespread acceptance of cosmetic dental procedures and the abundance of specialized options available to patients in these nations, the United States and Canada are anticipated to dominate the global market in the upcoming years. The strong buying power of locals and the increased demand for cutting-edge medical technology may support market expansion in the area. Several well-known businesses with a strong focus on R&D are based in the United States, which contributes to the expansion of the clear aligner industry. Growing public awareness of the value of dental health, the availability of a variety of techniques for straightening teeth, and the appearance of fresh aesthetic trends in the field are all beneficial effects.

Due to its wealth of prospects and proximity to many quickly emerging nations, the Asia-Pacific region has the potential to become the market with the quickest growth. Rising personal earnings and technological advancements in healthcare are also advantageous for regional company growth. Also, the market for clear aligners will profit in the next years from the expanding government backing for the healthcare sector in many nations. For instance, the Indian government cut the customs fee often assessed on dental products, enabling the World Dental Federation to completely fund the nation's healthcare infrastructure. This helped to establish a climate that was particularly conducive to the country's market development.

