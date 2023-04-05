Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market to Exceed US$ 8 Billion by 2031 as Adoption of Generic Drugs Gains Momentum Worldwide | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prostate cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 8 billion in 2031. It is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at US$ 3 billion in 2020.



Rising awareness of the importance of cancer detection has increased the demand for diagnostic tests. Technological advancements such as emergence of imaging methods and biomarkers are likewise contributing to development in the prostate cancer diagnostics market.

Subsequently, initiation of several awareness campaigns by governments and non-profit administrations are also projected to boost the market. For example, September has been designated as the World Prostate Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and diagnosis of prostate cancer. Survival rates for prostate cancer are good as numerous effective screening options are nowadays available worldwide.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=58

Growth in the prostate cancer diagnostics market is mainly driven by aspects such as mounting use of generic drugs. Increased awareness of treatment options and augmented research & development investments by pharmaceutical companies would also propel demand.

Technological advancements in cancer diagnostic tests are projected to further drive market development throughout the forecast period. Researchers are nowadays testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose prostate cancer.

Rendering to the National Cancer Institute, AI tools are used to identify suspicious areas seen during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. These require biopsies to settle the presence of malignant cells.

Increasing government initiatives to progress new technologies to improve diagnostics would have a positive impact on the market. For instance, the National Cancer Institute launched the Prostate Specialized Research Program (SPORE). It is a program aimed at translating scientific knowledge into clinical results.

The National Cancer Institute also encourages expansion of new technologies and research. It aims to improve a better understanding of surveillance, prevention, analysis, and treatment. Increasing number of new entrants is another crucial factor expected to drive development of the prostate cancer diagnostics market.

Key Takeaways:

China prostate cancer diagnostics market is expected to contribute 40% of its revenue in the global market.

Based on end users, the hospital segment is anticipated to surge at 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

The USA prostate cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to elevate at a CAGR of 9% by 2031.

Based on test type, the CTC segment surged to US$ 141 million by the end of 2021 in the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.

By test type, the PSA segment surpassed US$ 270 million by 2021 in the global prostate cancer diagnostics market.



Growth Drivers:

Development of biomarker tests, liquid biopsy tests, and imaging techniques such as MRI and PET scans would drive demand.

Initiatives by governments to provide access to screening and diagnostic tests is likely to aid growth.

Restraints:

A few patients might choose alternative methods for screening and detection of prostate cancer such as herbal supplements or dietary changes, which might hamper demand.

Diagnostic tests for prostate cancer are not always accurate, and there is a risk of false-positive results, which might cause unnecessary anxiety.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=58

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global market are spending heavily on research and development to expand their product lines. It would aid the prostate cancer diagnostics market to develop further.

Market participants would pursue several strategies to expand their global footprint. They are also engaging in key industry developments such as product launches, acquisitions, contractual agreements, mergers, increased investments, and cooperation with other organizations.

Competitors in the prostate cancer diagnostics industry must bid on cost effective products. They are aiming to expand and compete in a progressively competitive and flourishing market environment.

For instance,

In March 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided approval to Pluvicto. It would enable Novartis to propose a treatment option for patients with castration resistant prostate cancer. It is a form of advanced prostate cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided approval to Pluvicto. It would enable Novartis to propose a treatment option for patients with castration resistant prostate cancer. It is a form of advanced prostate cancer. In June 2018, MDxHealth signed a pact with Philips for rights to commercialize and manufacture the Phosphodiesterase-4D7 as a diagnostic prognostic test.

MDxHealth signed a pact with Philips for rights to commercialize and manufacture the Phosphodiesterase-4D7 as a diagnostic prognostic test. In February 2018, Genomic Health Inc. announced the launch of Oncotype, a nucleus sense liquid biopsy test in the USA.



Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR

Abbott Laboratories

Biocept Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Vyant Bio Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Becton Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market

In its up to date research, Fact.MR reveals factors projected to boost the development of the prostate cancer diagnostics market over the forecast period (2021 to 2031). The study provides an in-depth study of the opportunities and drivers estimated to boost sales of the prostate cancer diagnostics market through segmentation as follows:

Test Type:

PSA

PCA3

CTC

Immunohistochemistry

End User:

Hospital

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report (170 Pages PDF, Charts, Tables & Figures):

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/58



Key Questions Covered in the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the prostate cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period?

What are the challenges faced in the prostate cancer diagnostics market?

Which end user will lead the growth in the prostate cancer diagnostics market from 2021 to 2031?

What is the projected market valuation of the prostate cancer diagnostics market in 2031?

What are the factors driving the prostate cancer diagnostics market from 2021 to 2031?

Which region will generate the maximum revenue in the prostate cancer diagnostics market?

Explore Fact. MR’s Coverage in the Healthcare Domain

Cancer Biomarkers Market: The global cancer biomarkers market is set to be valued at US$ 11 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach US$ 34 billion by the end of 2032. Overall sales of cancer biomarkers are projected to develop rapidly at a CAGR of 12% through the forecast period. Increased demand for cancer biomarkers is attributed to rising cases of cancer across the world.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market: The global market for cancer immunotherapy registered a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2031. Preference for immunotherapy and increasing incidence of cancer are driving the market. Global sales of cancer immunotherapy solutions are projected to surpass US$ 310 billion by 2031.

Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market: The global lung cancer diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 4 billion by the end of 2031. Increasing lung cancer diagnosis and development research work is estimated to boost the market. Germany is projected to dominate the Europe lung cancer diagnostics market. It is due to improved technology and reliability of medical services that would provide infotainment services.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube