TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Tom Smith Inducted Into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union’s President and CEO, Tom Smith, was recently inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders in Washington D.C. Smith received the honor during the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) annual Governmental Affairs Conference which was held the end of February, 2023.



The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders provides lasting recognition for credit union leaders whose commitment has made a significant impact on the credit union movement at the local, state or national level. Inductees exemplify the “people helping people” philosophy and have demonstrated a commitment to inspiring others in the credit union movement.

“Tom has dedicated his career towards credit unions and their members,” said Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) President and CEO Mark Cummins. “His substantial involvement in the industry has benefitted credit unions here in Minnesota and the movement overall. I thank him for his service and congratulate him on the honor of being inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders.”

“I’m humbled to be recognized by my peers for such an incredible honor of being inducted into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders,” said Tom Smith, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. “I have been privileged to work alongside my TopLine family and industry colleagues for the past 15 years, and to be there for our member-owners and community members as a trusted financial partner to enhance financial well-being.”

Tom Smith joined TopLine Financial Credit Union as Chief Lending Officer in May 2008 and was selected as President and CEO in January 2014. During Smith’s tenure the credit union has grown from $340 million in assets and 40,100 members to more than $769 million in assets and serving more than 50,000 members. A few other notable accomplishments under his leadership include fostering the credit union’s core values of integrity, respect, trust and ownership, guiding the development of TopLine Insurance Agency (CUSO), establishing the credit union’s 501(c)(3) foundation to support philanthropic efforts, leading efforts in multiple innovative technology conversions and expanding the credit union’s community-based field of membership to serve a total of 11 counties in the Twin Cities metropolitan area in Minnesota. Smith serves on Minnesota Credit Union Network Board, the Minnesota Credit Union Network Foundation Board, and the Political Involvement Committee.

Developed in 2008, the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders recognizes credit union professionals and volunteers whose commitment to service has inspired others in the credit union movement. The names of honorees into the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders are prominently displayed in the Credit Union House in Washington D.C. to remind visitors of those who have volunteered their time to perpetuate the credit union movement and who remain committed to the values and mission on which credit unions were founded. For more information about the Credit Union House Hall of Leaders Award and other honorees, visit cuhouse.com/hall-of-leaders.html.

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth, and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. With over $36 billion in assets, Minnesota credit unions are local, trusted financial cooperatives that serve 2 million members at almost 400 branch locations around the state. As not-for-profit institutions, credit unions give back to the communities they serve. For more information, visit mncun.org.

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $769 million and serves more than 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a933eb2-608d-48eb-83a2-35a67acba7a3