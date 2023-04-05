Global Home Bedding Market Size Estimated to Attain USD 196.84 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 7.4%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Home Bedding Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bed Linen, Mattress, Pillows, Blankets, Others); By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

What is Home Bedding? How Big Is Home Bedding Market Size & Share?

Overview

Bedding, also called bedclothes, is the material placed above the mattress of a bed for reasons of hygiene, warmth, bed protection, and aesthetic appeal. Home bedding is typically used to furnish homes with aesthetic appeal and convenience for occupants. These are removable and washable materials that are placed above the bed to improve comfort at varying room temperatures. Mattress, bed linen, pillows, and blankets are some of the key types of home bedding.

Cotton, wool, or polyester batting is frequently used in blankets and down alternative comforters. Personal, hotel, and other uses are just a few of the many purposes for home bedding. Mostly online and offline channels are used to sell home bedding goods. Growing disposable incomes, rising demand for luxury bedding, and increasing knowledge about the value of comfortable and high-quality sleep are driving the home bedding market size. Rising consumer investment in home furnishings is boosting the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics: Key Growth Driving Factors

Increasing demand for bedding products drives the market growth

The rising popularity of online purchasing, which makes it simpler for customers to locate and buy bedding products there, is further fueling the market expansion. The growing housing sector, consumer preferences, and lifestyle changes are boosting the home bedding market growth. A surge in demand for premium bedding products is another factor expected to propel the market growth for home bedding during the forecast period. The increasing consumer knowledge about the value of getting quality sleep for their overall health and well-being is one of the major factors supporting the home bedding market demand. The rise in the use of bedding products is anticipated to flourish the market growth throughout the foreseen period.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction of eco-friendly mattress models propels the industry's expansion

Players in the market are introducing eco-friendly mattress models to meet the demands and preferences of customers who care about the environment. For instance, In September 2022, Centuary Mattress unveiled its Foamtastic line of foam mattresses, which are friendly to the earth.

The increasing trend of online shopping with e-commerce is also boosting the sector's expansion. Companies are offering various products and improving their digital marketing strategies as consumers largely use the internet to buy bedding products.

Segmental Analysis

Bed linen segment held the largest home bedding market share

Based on type, the bed linen category dominated the market owing to the rise in consumer demand for high-quality and sustainable bed sheets. Customers are attracted to bed linen goods that provide a variety of advantages, such as softness, cooling properties, health advantages, and durability. For instance, poly-fiber bed linen offers a soft and cool sleeping experience because of the thin fibers, which fuels its popularity. Poly-fiber is a healthier choice for customers because it lacks allergens and pesticides and contains anti-pilling properties.

Offline segment accounted for the major revenue share

In 2022, by distribution channel, the offline category witnessed the highest revenue share in the home bedding market as this is the most popular line for purchasing home bedding products. Also, the offline channel offers convenience for examining the quality and materials of the products oneself before purchasing. When it comes to sheets and blankets, many consumers choose to touch and feel the bedding products in order to analyze the fabric’s texture, colors, and patterns.

Geographic Overview

North America held the greatest market share in 2022

By geography, the home bedding market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the anticipated period. The high standard of living and rising demand for premium bedding items has led to an increase in the demand for home bedding products among consumers. Further, growing disposable income, the accessibility of a variety of goods, and rising knowledge about the importance of comfortable sleep are positively influencing the market growth in North America. The US accounts for a significant market share of North America due to its strong economy, increasing preference for luxury bedding products, and high consumer purchasing power.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, In a press statement, Sleep Number stated that its 360 Smart Bed line had received the most recent upgrades. The ability to detect potential sleep issues like insomnia and sleep apnea using cutting-edge sleep monitoring technology and biometric sensors is one of these upgrades.

