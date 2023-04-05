United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Markets Report 2023-2027 Featuring Chargemaster, SWARCO, ChargeYourCar, Fastned, Geniepoint, Gridserve, Tesla, Pod Point, ABB, & Instavolt

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Market value of the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the year 2021 was USD400.61 million, where further growth is anticipated in the forecast years.

The market growth can be attributed to the higher demand for electric vehicles in the country. Due to rising concerns related to the degrading environment, consumers are highly inclined toward choosing electric vehicles and thus driving the demands for the charging infrastructure.

With a surge in demand for efficient charging, the demand for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure is further increasing; the factor, coupled with increased investment in the sector by the government, is expected to further support the growth of the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the next five years.



Electric Vehicle Sales Drive Market Growth



Rapidly increasing sales of electric vehicle is the major factor responsible for the growth of the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the upcoming five years. Electric vehicle car sales have increased by 76.3% in the year 2021.

More than 450,000 electric cars are currently running in the country. The demand for electric vehicles is further expected to increase due to the consumer's inclination toward affordable fuel and green fuel for vehicles.



While the demand for hybrid vehicles has also increased, which provides a better shift in consumer preferences toward electric vehicles, there were over 775,000 hybrid vehicles as of April 2022. A further increase is anticipated due to rising awareness among the population regarding the harmful effects of carbon-burning fuels and their exhaustion that would affect the environment and energy consumption in the future years.

A surge in demand for electric vehicles has generated considerable growth in the United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse)

SWARCO UK (ChargePlace Scotland)

ChargeYourCar Ltd

Fastned

Geniepoint

Gridserve

Tesla Inc.

Pod Point

ABB Ltd.

Instavolt

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two- Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:

AC

DC

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

Plug-in

Wireless

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

Commercial

Residential

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

Type 1

Type 2

UK 3-Pin

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type of Charging:

Slow

Fast

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

