Pervasip is Entering the $8 Billion Global Nano Market With Artizen Nano and Acquires Slurped

SEATTLE, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PVSP Pervasip Corp. (OTC: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets today announced the acquisition of Slurped, a nano tincture brand, and establishing Artizen Nano, focused on the development of nano emulsified products.

With the acquisition of United Consulting Services (“UCS”), Pervasip is implementing a nano division, Artizen Nano, to develop various products for the cannabis and non-cannabis markets. Nano emulsification is a process that produces nano-sized droplets of one liquid suspended within another liquid using an emulsifying agent. The resulting emulsion has a high surface area-to-volume ratio, which makes it ideal for use in a variety of applications, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage, and industrial applications.

In addition to pharmaceuticals and personal care, the food and beverage industry is expected to be a significant contributor to the nano emulsification market's growth. Nanoemulsions can be used to improve the texture, stability, and shelf life of food and beverage products, which is becoming increasingly important as consumers demand more natural and healthier products. Nano-emulsification is also being used in the wellness market due to its potential health benefits. Nanoemulsions can improve the bioavailability and absorption of nutrients, vitamins, and supplements, making them more effective in promoting overall health and wellness. Nanoemulsified CBD oil is becoming increasingly popular in the wellness market due to its high bioavailability and fast-acting effects. This technology allows CBD to be absorbed more efficiently by the body, providing a more effective and consistent dose of the compound. Nano-emulsification can also be used to create more stable and effective essential oil products. The technology allows for essential oils to be more easily absorbed by the body, providing therapeutic benefits such as relaxation, stress relief, and improved sleep. As per Grand View Research’s 2021 Nanoemulsions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, the global nanoemulsification market size was valued at USD 8.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.34 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

As a first product rollout, Artizen also acquired the Slurped brand of nano tinctures (see https://www.instagram.com/slurped.xyz/ ) Slurped is currently offered in various fun flavors. Customers mix it with their favorite sodas. With an homage to the Lean culture, Slurped hits the street with high potency, flavorful options. Slurped is currently distributed in Washington State by Minglewood Brands. Interest has been expressed by operators in various other states which are being evaluated. “With the acquisition of UCS and Slurped, we are taking a careful step into the world of industrial quality nano-emulsification. Our research tells us that the next stage of nano will require micron sizes of 20nm and sometimes sub-micron sizes to achieve either optimum bioavailability for targeted delivery of wellness focused products or specific properties such as stability, shelf life for beverages and tinctures to ensure that the emulsion remains stable and does not separate over time.” says German Burtscher, Pervasip’s President and CEO. “Slurped is our first product in the high THC cannabis space which already differentiates itself from its peers by proven, long-term shelf stability. It is a potent, flavorful syrup that our customers mix with sodas and other drinks”.

“We are excited to bring our ultrasonic nanoemulsion process to the consumer market at a commercial scale,” adds Alexander Winstead, Founder and President of Slurped and UCS. “Our mission is to provide consumers with a premium edible product that is fully suspended so users can properly dose with no active ingredients settling and creating a highly bioactive product that goes directly in your bloodstream instead of your liver for a fast onset time. Slurped as a brand is a bridge between the exotic soda & lean subculture and industry disruptive innovation.” Look for various announcements of expanding Slurped into other states over the next few months.

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com. Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com. Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

T: 206-590-2408, Extension 102

E: info@pervasip.net