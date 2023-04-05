BOLLORE SE : DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

| Source: BOLLORE SE BOLLORE SE

Puteaux, FRANCE

BOLLORE SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 472 184 699,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 mars 2023 :



Total actions émises

2 951 154 374


Total droits de vote

5 006 428 174


Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

4 988 712 412

Le 5 avril 2023

BOLLORÉ SE
31-32, quai de Dion Bouton - 92811 Puteaux Cedex - France
T+33 1 46 96 44 33 - F +33 1 46 96 44 22 - www.bollore.com

Siège social : Odet – 29500 Ergué-Gabéric – Société européenne au capital de 472 184 699,84 Euros – 055 804 124 RCS Quimper – TVA FR 84 055 804 124

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Bolloréddv31032023