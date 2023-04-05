New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323459/?utm_source=GNW

The global ddos-cyber attack solutions market grew from $3.53 billion in 2022 to $4.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The ddos-cyber attack solutions market is expected to grow to $7.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4%.



The DDOS-cyber-attack solutions market includes revenues earned by entities by providing solutions for protecting the website and servers against malicious activities and hackers.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



DDOS-cyber-attack solutions refer to solutions used for the prevention of distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks from malicious actors who, for various reasons, want to sabotage the network and functioning of a targeted organization by flooding their servers with internet traffic to prevent legitimate users from accessing their services. DDOS cyber-security solutions are services provided by firms to users to mitigate DDOS attacks.



North America was the largest region in the DDOS-cyber-attack solutions market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the DDOS-cyber-attack solution market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of DDOS-cyber-attack solutions are hardware, software, and services.The hardware solutions provide DDOS cyber-attack hardware that acts as a physical barrier between the organization’s network and potential attackers.



Hardware is most effective when applied at the network’s very edge to protect all other inside devices from attacks, including firewalls.They are used in various enterprises, such as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises, deployed on-premise, cloud, and hybrid.



The numerous applications include network security and database security, which are used in various verticals such as government and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, energy, and utilities, among others.



The increase in the number of DDOS attacks is significantly contributing to the growth of the DDOS cyber-security market.As firms are increasingly shifting their applications and infrastructure to the public cloud, the scope of DDOS attacks is increasing and attackers are becoming sharper, more organized, and more focused in the pursuit of their goals.



As a result of this, more firms are demanding DDOS cyber-attack solutions.For instance, according to a 2021 report on global threat analysis by Radware, DDOS attacks have grown by 37% from 2020 to 2021.



Therefore, an increase in the number of DDOS attacks will drive the growth of the DDOS cyber-security market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the DDOS network security solutions market.Major companies operating in the DDOS cyber-security solutions sector are focused on introducing new technologies to improve users’ security and mitigate sophisticated and novel attacks from DDOS attackers.



For instance, in January 2022, Bigleaf, a US-based internet redundancy and optimization service company, launched a DDOS mitigation service based on cloud and internet-based technology.It works across various circuits to help firms deliver more reliable services to their users.



It is circuit-independent, allowing users to safeguard any ISP connection they use under a single service contract. It also covers the entirety of their bandwidth, reducing exposure to risk while simplifying support and service responsibilities.



In February 2022, Radware Inc., a US-based provider of cybersecurity and applications, acquired SecurtiyDAM for $30 million. The acquisition will help Radware to grow its cloud security services, as SecurityDAM specializes in cloud-based DDOS solutions and licensing of software to monitor and control DDOS attacks. SecurityDAM is an Israel-based cybersecurity and applications provider.



The countries covered in the DDOS-cyber-attack solution market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



