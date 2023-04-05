Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Network Complexity, By Enterprise Size, By Device Type, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Device configuration that uses a switch feature automatically is known as zero-touch provisioning. The feature removes the majority of the manual work required to add network devices to a network, enabling IT teams to swiftly deploy network devices, especially in a large-scale environment. Management of the full lifecycle of network elements can be implemented with the help of zero-touch provisioning (ZTP), which offers an easy and dependable deployment solution.



After being installed and started on, new switches and routers that match the requirements for zero-touch provisioning begin the process of automatically loading system files like software version packages, configuration files, and patch files. The switches and routers do not require on-site commissioning by the network administrator. ZTP makes it possible to automatically configure, or provision managed network devices present within a network with little to no manual involvement.



Utilizing scripts linking the tools & devices and configuration management systems enables speedy deployment of network tools & devices along with automating the system advancement/updating process. ZTP can be configured on firewalls, routers, switches, and wireless access points that are part of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN).

Switch deployment in contexts with customized configuration changes is made possible by ZTP, which combines basic configuration. As a result, it has significant advantages for automating procedures like bug fixes, patch deployment, adding new capabilities to an existing connection, and operating system updates.



The cloud-based infrastructure created to boost the effectiveness of current operations must incorporate automation. Device and network configuration are connected, facilitating and automating device administration. Zero-touch provisioning centrally delivers programs, reassigns licenses in response to changes in work, enforces password policies, encrypts critical data, and configures network equipment settings, including email and Wi-Fi.

Market Growth Factors

Rising need for eliminating manual configuration



Manual configuration is time-consuming, expensive, labor-intensive, and prone to errors. Before the configuration can be finished from the central management system, someone on site with some basic configuration knowledge and a laptop needs to set up the device for basic functionality.

As a substitute, the device could be delivered to a staging area before being delivered to the installation location. This is also expensive because it calls for sending the item through customs twice and delivering it both times. In addition, this can send an appliance with an IP address intended for one site to any other site by accident.



Increasing industrial IoT adoption across numerous sectors



The Internet of Things (IoT) is essential to automation technology because it facilitates the development of productive, cost-efficient, and responsive system architectures. Solutions for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) help connect industrial devices rapidly, generate transparency, and boost efficiency.

The full lifecycle of device management, as well as shop floor software, is made simpler by edge computing and IIoT solutions. In order to streamline the manufacturing process and improve the customer experience, businesses are rapidly implementing IIoT technologies.



Market Restraining Factor

Technical and organizational obstacles to a zero-touch implementation



Certain organizational and technological obstacles must be addressed before the successful adoption of ZTP. The organizational customer experience structure that communication service providers (CSPs) presently use, typically supported by back-office sales-support workers, needs to be adjusted operationally.

For instance, it frequently requires CSP relationship managers' consent for changes to current services, the introduction of new products, and the modification of account information, which clearly impedes the creation of an efficient multi-party ecosystem. It's crucial to authenticate the device and ensure it's connected to the right administration domain.

