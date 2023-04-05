Anchoring Equipment Global Market to Reach $920.2 Million by 2030: Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anchoring Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Anchoring Equipment estimated at US$650.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$920.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Strand Anchor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$460.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drill Hollow Bar segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $151.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Anchoring Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$151.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.9 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured) -

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Con-Tech Systems Ltd.

DYWIDAG-Systems International

Skyline Steel, LLC.

SPANTEC Spann- & Ankertechnik GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Himatex Co., Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp Infrastructure GmbH

TWF Tiefbautechnik GmbH

Williams Form Engineering Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 216 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $650.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $920.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Pandemic Impact on the Construction Sector: A Review

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2021

Anchoring Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Anchoring Equipment: A Prelude

Types of Anchors

Outlook

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020, 2021 & 2022

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence Market Growth

COVID-19: Challenges & Opportunities for Infrastructure Projects

US Non-Building Infrastructure Spending YoY Growth in 2020 and 2021 (in %)

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040

Factors Driving Future Growth

Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy Projects Remain Bright Spots for Global Infrastructure Sector

Recent Industry Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bouncing Back of Railways in Post-COVID-19 Era to Expand Growth Opportunities

A Snapshot of Select Upcoming Metro Rail Projects

Worldwide Investments into Light Rail and Metro Rail Projects (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Period 2019-2025

A Core Vertical in Transportation Industry, Railways Records Losses in 2020

Critical Importance of Anchor Systems in Bridge Construction

World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Bridge Type: 2021

World Bridge Construction Spending (in %) by Application: 2021

Road and Highway Infrastructure Projects to Push Demand

Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises to Expand Budget Outlays for Highways and Transport Development : Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Trillion)

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2020

Anchors Remain a Utility in Underground Construction Projects

Reinforcing Underground Mining Terrains Using Anchor Systems with Pointed Thread

Favorable Mining Industry Outlook to Drive Gains

Global Investments in Mining Projects by Region: 2020

Global Mining Project Development by Region

Top Countries for Mining Project Development: 2020

Anchoring Systems Ensure Strong Foundation for Wind-Led Energy Revolution

Key Properties of Tower & Ground Anchor Bolts

Carbon Neutrality Goal Requires Stakeholders to Fast-Track Wind Installations & Unlock Potential of Wind Energy

Global New Wind Installations in GW: 2020-2030

Global New Wind Installations Breakdown by Region: 2020

Europe: Anchoring Equipment to Enjoy Strong Headwinds from Wind Installations

Sophisticated Anchoring Systems to Expedite Offshore Wind Energy Installations

Anchor Systems Enjoy Traction in Hydroelectric Projects

World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in GW) for Years 2020 through 2025

World Installed Hydropower Capacity (in %) by Project Type: 2020

Age of Smart Anchors

Innovations in Anchoring Equipment

Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to Drive Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



