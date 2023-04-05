New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320108/?utm_source=GNW

The global software defined data center market grew from $53.37 billion in 2022 to $65.53 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The software defined data center market is expected to grow to $149.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.8%.



The software defined data center (SDDC) market includes revenues earned by entities by providing data storage solutions that enable central, cloud management for running, managing, and securing applications.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Software defined data center (SDDC) refers to a data storage facility where networking, storage, CPU, and security are all virtualized and offered as a service. SDDCs are similar to a traditional data centers, with some prominent differences, specifically through their use of abstraction, virtualization, automation, and resource pooling.



North America was the largest region in the software defined data center market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the software defined data center market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of the software defined data center are software-defined computing (SDC), software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined data center networking (SDDCN) and automation and orchestration.Software defined computing refers to an integrated abstraction layer that portrays the computing environment as a collection of physical and virtual resources that may be dynamically assembled into services by users.



Hardware, software and services are the components of the software defined data center. The software defined data center are used by small, medium and large-scale enterprises in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing and other industries.



The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the software defined data center market.The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others.



The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for software defined data centers.This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers.



For instance, according to a survey conducted among 1,200 CXOs and decision-makers in 9 countries by Fujitsu and published in August 2021, during the pandemic, 82% of respondents from offline organizations had accelerated the digital transformation into their business.During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services.



Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the software defined data center market.



Growing adoption by hyper-scale cloud is a major trend in the software defined data center market.Hyper-scale is about massive scale in computing, typically for big data or cloud computing.



Hyperscale infrastructure is designed for horizontal scalability and leads to high-performance levels, throughput, and redundancy to enable fault tolerance and high availability.Hyperscale computing often relies on massively scalable server architectures and virtual networking.



Hyperscale cloud solutions deliver the most cost-effective approach to addressing demanding requirements. For instance, in June 2021, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC private ltd (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation) and Equinix, a US-based company specializing in internet connection and data centers, agreed to invest $3.9 billion to build hyper-scale data centers.



In May 2022, Broadcom Inc., a US-based semiconductor and infrastructure software product manufacturer, acquired VMware, Inc for $61 billion. This acquisition will provide enterprise customers with a broader range of essential infrastructure solutions, accelerating innovation and addressing the most intricate information technology infrastructure requirements. The combined solutions will give more options and flexibility to build, run, manage, connect, and protect applications at scale across varied, distributed environments, wherever they run: from the data center to any cloud and edge computing. VMware, Inc is a US-based cloud computing and virtualization technology company.



The countries covered in the software defined data center market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The software defined data center market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides software defined data center market statistics, including software defined data center industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a software defined data center market share, detailed software defined data center market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the software defined data center industry. This software defined data center market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

