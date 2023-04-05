New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320104/?utm_source=GNW

, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Allcripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Company.



The global big data healthcare market grew from $20.31 billion in 2022 to $22.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The big data healthcare market is expected to grow to $53.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.1%.



The big data healthcare market includes revenues earned by entities by providing analytics solutions for understanding of clinical facts and helping the formulation of well-informed decisions regarding the diagnosis and treatment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Big data healthcare refers to big data analytics solutions for the healthcare industry which helps organizations to make informed decisions and optimize healthcare management by use of big data solutions.Big data analytics allows for examining massive datasets from thousands of patients, identifying clusters and correlations across datasets, and developing predictive models using data mining techniques.



In the healthcare market, big data analytics combines research from various fields, including bioinformatics, medical imaging, sensor informatics, medical informatics, and health informatics.



North America was the largest region in the big data healthcare market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the big data healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main component in the big data healthcare market are software and services.Software refers to the use of big data by healthcare practitioners to make prescriptive decisions that influence patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.



The big data healthcare is deployed on-premise and cloud.The big data healthcare uses analytics type such as descriptive analytics, predictive analytics and prescriptive analytics and have application in financial analytics, clinical data analytics, operational analytics and population health analytics.



The end users of big data healthcare are hospitals and clinics, finance and insurance agents and a research organization.



The adoption of healthcare information systems is expected to drive the growth of big data healthcare market.A healthcare information system refers to a system that manages healthcare data.



This comprises the operational administration of a hospital or a system that supports the formulation of healthcare policy, systems that gather, store, manage, and transmit a patient’s electronic medical record (EMR).These electronic records are analyzed using big data in healthcare to save healthcare expenditures and aid in population health management.



The examination of healthcare data can then enhance patient care.According to a survey by American Hospital Association, a US-based health care industry trade group, as of 2021, 78% of office-based physicians and 96% of all non-federal acute care hospitals adopted a certified EHR.



Increasing the adoption of healthcare information systems will drives the need for big data healthcare.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the big data healthcare market.Many companies operating in big data healthcare are developing new products or technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Health Catalyst Inc., a US-based provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare businesses, launched the Healthcare.AI. Healthcare.AI was developed to solve cost, revenue, and quality related concerns in the healthcare industry. The Healthcare.AI suit of augmented intelligence (AI) package of goods and services will increase the applications of AI in healthcare.



In August 2021, Beamtree, an Australia-based healthcare technology company announced the acquisition of Potential(x), for A$19.6 million ($14 million). With this deal, Beamtree’ aims to become Australia’s largest health analytics and decision support platforms and target new global markets and adjacent sectors, also adding value and market access for its solutions and software. Potential(x) is an Australia-based health and human data analytics firm.



The countries covered in the big data healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The big data healthcare market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides big data healthcare market statistics, including big data healthcare industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a big data healthcare market share, detailed big data healthcare market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the big data healthcare industry. This big data healthcare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320104/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________