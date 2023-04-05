Market Size For Beer in Global Food & Beverages Industry Was Worth $750 Billion in 2021 and Is Expected to Surpass Around $814.54 Billion Mark by 2028

Salt Lake City, UT, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Beer Market - Size, Share, Trends By Product Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, And Others), By Packaging (Metal Can And Glass Bottles), By Category (Premium Beer And Regular Beer), By Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels And On-Trade Channels) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Beer Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 750.00 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 814.54 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Beer? How big is the Beer Industry?

Report Overview:

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the global beer market was capitalized at almost USD 530.00 Billion in 2016 and is likely to cross almost USD 750.00 Billion by 2022, developing at a CAGR of almost 6.00% from 2017 to 2022.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is made via the process of fermentation, and it is one of the most well-liked types of alcoholic beverages found all over the world. Hops, water, and a number of other cereal grains like rice, wheat, maize, and rye are typically the components that go into its production. The alcohol percentage might range from less than 3% all the way up to 40% by volume, depending on the kind of formulation and the ingredients that go into making it.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/beer-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 180+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Beer Market: Growth Factors

In recent years, there has been a shift in the preferences and lifestyle choices of consumers as a result of increased exposure to digital media and increased digitalization. As a consequence of urbanisation and alterations in cultural perspectives, as well as advancements in technical capabilities, alcohol has evolved into a component of social interactions. In recent years, the beer industry has seen an increase in popularity and social acceptance thanks to a rise in the amount of discretionary income as well as an increased demand for low-alcohol beverages.

The market is developing as a result of several factors, including the introduction of low- and no-alcohol beer variations, the availability of beer online, and the ease of beer delivery to doorsteps in certain regions. All of these factors have contributed significantly to product diversity, paving the way for non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic beverage options to enter the market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/beer-market-size

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 750.00 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 814.54 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.00% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Innovega Inc, Novartis AG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Google Inc., Sensimed AG, Sony Corporation, Liner Technologies, EP Global Communications, Inc., Analog Devices, Knowles, InvenSense, NXP Semiconductor, Rockwell Automation, Banner Engineering, Atmel, Murata Manufacturing, Nanomix, Hitachi, TOWA, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments. Key Segment By Product Type, By Category, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Beer Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for beer around the world can be broken down into several distinct subsets determined by factors such as product type, category, packaging, distribution channel, and region. Ale, malt, big, stout & porter, and other varieties are included in the product type category of this market segment. The market is broken down into the premium beer segment and the regular beer segment according to the category. Among them, the normal beer segment accounts for close to 60 percent of the market share, however the premium beer segment is anticipated to experience explosive growth over the course of the projected period. The global market is divided into the categories of glass bottles and metal cans based on the packaging. The off-trade channels and the on-trade channels are the two categories that make up the market segment known as the distribution channel. Off-trade channels currently have the lion's share of the market share among these.

The global Beer market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Light Beer

Strong Beer

By Production

Micro Breweries

Macro Breweries

By Category

Premium

Super Premium

Normal

By Packaging

Canned

Bottled

Draught

Browse the full “Beer Market by Product (Light Beer and Strong Beer), by Production (Micro Breweries and Macro Breweries), by Category (Premium, Super Premium and Normal) and by Packaging (Canned, Bottled and Draught): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beer-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Beer market include -

Heineken N.V.

Diageo Plc

Carlsberg A/S

China Resources Breweries

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Boston Beer Company

Molson Coors Beverage Company

among others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Beer market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.00% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Beer market size was valued at around US$ 750.00 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 814.54 billion by 2028.

Based on packaging segmentation, the global market is bifurcated into metal cans and glass bottles 2021.

Based on the category, the market is segregated into premium beer and regular beer 2021.

On the basis of geography, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/beer-market-size

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Beer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Beer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Beer Industry?

What segments does the Beer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Beer Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Category, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/761

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The beer market was ruled by Asia Pacific and it held biggest income share in 2016. Asia Pacific area is likely to develop in the beer market at the uppermost growth rate in the years to come. There has been a noteworthy development in the requirement for beer in the developing nations of Asia Pacific. Altering lifestyle is majorly driving beer market in this area. Asia Pacific was chased by North America and Europe in terms of income in 2016. North America and Europe market are likely to develop at a moderate growth rate in the beer market owing to increasing health concerns and rise in a number of legal regulations. Latin America is one more major regional market and is likely to see considerable development in the beer market within the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In April 2021, B9 Beverages, the Indian company behind the Bira 91 beer brand, announced the launch of a slew of new beers as well as the re-launch of numerous existing ones.

In March 2021, BrewDog, the world-famous Scottish beer brand, opens its first outlet in India.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/beer-market-size

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence Beer market growth over 2022-2028?

What will be the value of the Beer market during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Beer market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Beer market growth?

What is the benefits of Beer?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Beverage Acidulants Market: by Product Type (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid, and Fumaric Acid, Lactic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid and Others), by Form (Powder, Granules, and Liquid) and by Application (Dairy-based Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beverage-acidulants-market

Beverage Dispenser Equipment Market - By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual), By Beverage Type (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), By End-Use (Hotel, Bar & Pub, Restaurants & Coffee shop, Cinema, and Others), By Product End-Use (Soft Drink/Cold drink Dispenser, Water Dispenser, Juice Dispenser, Coffee/Tea Dispenser, and Beer & Wine Dispenser), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beverage-dispenser-equipment-market

Organic Food and Beverages Market by Product Type {Organic Food (Organic Fruits & Vegetables, Organic Meat, Fish & Poultry, Organic Dairy Products, Organic Frozen & Processed Foods and Others) and Organic Beverages (Organic Non-Dairy Products, Organic Coffee & Tea, Organic Beer & Wine and Others)}: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-food-beverages-market

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market By Product (Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Fruit Beverages, Bottled Water, Functional Beverages, and Sports Drinks), By Distribution Channel (Super Markets & General Merchandisers, Food Service & Drinking Places, Gas stations & Convenience Stores, Vending Machine Operations, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/non-alcoholic-beverage-market

Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market – By Type (2-Piece Cans and 3-Piece Cans), By Material (Steel And Aluminum), and By Application (Sports & Energy Drinks, Alcoholic beverages, Convenience Food, Meat & Seafood’s, Fruits & Vegetables, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Pet Food, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/food-beverage-metal-cans-market

Beverage Stabilizers Market by Type (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Gum Arabic, and CMC), by Function (Stabilization, Texturization, and Viscosification), and by Application (Fruit Drinks, Dairy Products, and Soft Drinks): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beverage-stabilizers-market

Beverage Flavoring Systems Market – by Ingredients (Flavor Enhancers, Flavor Carriers, and Flavoring Agents), by Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Botanical, Dairy, Chocolates & Browns, and Others), by Beverage (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic), by Form (Liquid and Dry), and by Origin (Nature-Identical, Artificial, and Natural): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/beverage-flavoring-systems-market

Plant-Based Beverages Market By Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, and Rice), By Type (Milk and Others), and By Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Lactose Intolerance, and Bone Health): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/plant-based-beverages-market

Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market- By Beverages Type (Non-Alcoholic (Club Soda, Seltzer, Tonic Water, Sparkling Mineral Water, and Others) and Alcoholic Beverages (Sparkling Wine and Beer), By Equipment Type (Filtration Equipment, Carbonation Equipment, Silos, Heat Exchangers, and Sugar Dissolvers), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket Sales and OEM), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carbonated-beverage-processing-equipment-market

Instant Beverages Premix Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report - By Functionality (flavored and plain), By Distribution Channel (store-based and non-store based), and By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/instant-beverage-premix-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?