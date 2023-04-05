Global Specialty Crops Strategic Business Report 2023: Food Sector Dominates the Specialty Crops Market

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Crops: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Specialty Crops estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Specialty Crops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.2 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crops Market

An Introduction to Specialty Crops

Types of Specialty Crops

World Specialty Crops Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs & Spices, Tree Nuts, and Other Types

Specialty Crops: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Factors Favoring the Specialty Crops Market

New Retail Formats to Increase Demand for Specialty Crops

Free Trade to Boost Market Growth

Crop Adulteration to Restrain the Market Growth

Geographic Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth

World Specialty Crops Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Specialty Crops Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Specialty Crops - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Megatrends Wielding Influence on Specialty Crops Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Food Sector Dominates the Specialty Crops Market

Surging Demand for Natural, Clean Label, & Less Processed Foods Augurs Well

Robust Opportunities in the Beverages Vertical

Focus on Healthy Living Amidst Pandemic Fuels Demand for Natural Beverages

Fruit Juices Gain Wider Traction

Vegetable Juices Seek Opportunities

Dynamics of Foodservice Industry Augment Business Prospects

Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Vertical

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Growing Demand for Specialty Crops in Retail Segment

e-Commerce Widens Retail Opportunities for Specialty Crops

Smartphone Penetration & Better Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Retail Sales

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)

Mounting Food Security Concerns Improve Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Small Producers Improve Profitability with Specialty Crops

