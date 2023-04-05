English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

5 April 2023 at 5.30 p.m.

Decisions of Aktia Bank Plc's Annual General Meeting and organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Aktia Bank Plc was held today, 5 April 2023 in Helsinki. The Annual General Meeting supported all the proposals presented to the meeting and approved the remuneration report. The Annual General Meeting adopted the financial statements of the parent company and the consolidated financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO and his deputy from liability for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2022.

Dividend payment

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting decided on the payment of a dividend of 0.43 euro per share for the accounting period 1 January – 31 December 2022. Shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of the company maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend payment 11 April 2023 are entitled to the dividend. The dividend shall be paid out on 18 April 2023.

The Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of board members as eight.

Maria Jerhamre Engström, Harri Lauslahti, Sari Pohjonen, Johannes Schulman, Lasse Svens and Timo Vättö were re-elected as Board members. Ann Grevelius and Carl Haglund were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. All board members were elected for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Remuneration

In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors the Annual General Meeting decided to approve the remuneration report for the governing bodies of Aktia Bank Plc.

The annual remuneration for the Board members was confirmed as EUR 64,300 for the chair, EUR 43,000 for the deputy chair and EUR 35,000 for members. Approximately 40% of the annual (gross) remuneration shall be paid in the form of Aktia shares. In addition, the Chairman of each Committee will further receive an annual remuneration of EUR 8,000. The remuneration for attended meetings was established as EUR 500 per attended meeting. If participation in a board meeting requires travelling outside the board member’s country of residence, the remuneration for board meeting is EUR 1,400. Compensation for travel and accommodation expenses as well as a daily allowance will be paid in line with the Finnish Tax Administration's guidelines and the company's travel policy.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting determined that the number of auditors shall be one, and re-elected APA firm KPMG Oy Ab as auditor with Marcus Tötterman, M.Sc. (Econ.), APA, as auditor-in-charge, for a term of office continuing up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid against the auditor’s reasonable invoice.

Amending the articles of association

The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding amendment of article 5 of the company's Articles of Association to allow organising of a remote general meeting without a meeting venue as an alternative to a physical general meeting or a hybrid meeting. In the same context, the venue for physical general meetings was be defined to be Helsinki, Espoo or Vantaa.

Authorisations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting adopted the proposal of the Board of Directors regarding resolution for share issue authorisation for up to 7,238,000 shares or securities entitling to shares, authorisation to acquire up to 500,000 company's own shares for use in the company's share based scheme and/or the remuneration of members of the company's Board of Directors and authorisation to divest up to 500,000 company's own shares.

Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which convened after the General Meeting, elected Lasse Svens as chair and Timo Vättö as vice chair.

The Board of Directors has decided on the composition of the Board's Audit Committee, Risk Committee, as well as the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

The Board of Directors elected Sari Pohjonen as chair and Ann Grevelius and Johannes Schulman as members of the Audit Committee.

Maria Jerhamre Engström was elected as chair and Harri Lauslahti and Lasse Svens as members of the Risk Committee.

Timo Vättö was elected as chair and Carl Haglund and Lasse Svens as members of the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee.

Presentations and minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The presentations by the chair of the Board Lasse Svens and acting CEO Juha Hammarén (in Finnish and Swedish) will be available on the company’s website https://www.aktia.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting later after the meeting. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting (in Swedish) will be available on the same website on 19 April 2023 at the latest.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, acting CEO, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR 13.5 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.4 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



