REVIVAL CONTINUES THROUGH A STUDENT-LED STADIUM EVENT IN OKLAHOMA CITY ON SATURDAY APRIL 29

NORMAN, Okla., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival is set to continue through a major stadium event to take place on Saturday, April 29 at the University of Oklahoma (OU) in Norman, Oklahoma

OU students Josh Robinson and Nathan Wong started praying for revival many months ago. They formed a core team that has now grown to over 150 students. In an exciting development, the team that prayed for a stadium-sized evangelistic event has watched those plans come to reality. The evangelistic event, called FTS (because they want to fill the stadium) will be held on April 29 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“There is true power in the simplicity of the Gospel,” says OU student Josh Robinson. “We want to bring non-believers and believers into this stadium to hear about the love of Jesus. We believe this event will serve as a catalyst for positive change on our campus, in the city, across our state, throughout the nation, and around the world.”

The student leaders are planning and orchestrating this evangelistic event, seeking revival for their generation. There will be prayer, worship, repentance, and revival as God moves through the hearts of the next generation.

Grammy Award-winning artists Chance The Rapper, Kari Jobe, and Chandler Moore will be headlining the worship portion of the evening. Evangelist Nick Hall will share the Gospel and a message of hope for this generation. Thousands will join together for a common purpose, which is to reach people who do not yet know Jesus and find themselves looking for answers.

WHY THIS EVENT IS HAPPENING

The next generation struggles with anxiety, depression, and overall brokenness. Hours spent doom-scrolling on social media is just one indication. Everywhere they turn, Gen-Z students are inundated and overwhelmed with more media, more apps, and more distractions. FTS seeks to bring this generation together for one night of peace, joy, and community.

Ministry leaders across the OKC area have prayed for a move of God for many years, and God is answering that call for revival. Business and political leaders in the region have come alongside the OU students to support them in any way possible. Many of these men and women believe this event could spark revival beyond the OU campus to the entire OKC community, including in local churches, youth groups, and campus ministries, and among college students.

Recently, Pastor Clarence Hill of Antioch Church of Norman invited a group of 120 pastors, ministry leaders and their spouses to support the student-led and Gospel-driven movement of FTS. Pastor Hill said the time is now to unite and display the unity Jesus talked about in the Bible in John 17 – that we would be one and as one we might point people to FTS and the hope there is in Jesus Christ.

God is uniting local leadership, the greater OKC church, and ministry organizations to see people respond to Jesus through first-time commitments and rededications. Local leaders in OKC share the vision for how God will use FTS to bring revival beyond OU’s campus and to the nations.

WHO WILL BE THERE

Students, teachers, parents, grandparents, and YOU! Everyone is welcome! The event is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for entry. Secure your ticket at www.fts23.com.

Gates open at 5PM. The stadium’s clear bag policy is also in effect. Prohibited items must be returned to the owner’s car or discarded, and any unlawful items are subject to confiscation.

ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

The OU student leaders are utilizing time-tested principles used by Billy Graham, Luis Palau, and Pulse for a season of outreach as they mobilize for FTS. These principles include:

Prayer

Leadership

Training

Financial partnership

Outreach

Follow up

To Learn More and Secure Your Ticket: www.fts23.com

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

To set up an interview with OU student leaders, contact fts@seesparkgo.com

###

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 318 million people impacted by the Gospel and two million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and Make Jesus Known. Since Pulse’s founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization’s event, training evangelists on American college campuses, or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at: www.pulse.org/nick-hall

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is the visionary of TOGETHER, author of the book Reset, and the President of Pulse. As an evangelistic voice to this generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to more than 300 million people and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world. Nick is also the President and CEO of The Table Coalition and sits on the board of the National Association of Evangelicals. He has been featured on major media outlets including the Huffington Post, USA Today, Fox News, US News & World Report, Washington Post, Christianity Today, Moody Radio, Christian Broadcasting Network, Trinity Broadcast Network, and The Christian Post. Nick is married to his best friend, Tiffany, and they are proud parents of Truett, Ruby, and Jude. They live in Minneapolis, MN. Nick has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from NDSU and a master’s in Leadership and Christian Thought from Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, MN.

Attachment