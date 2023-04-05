Agricultural Biotechnology Global Market to Reach $88.9 Billion by 2030: Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes the Agriculture Sector

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Agricultural Biotechnology estimated at US$43.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$35.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tissue Culture segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Agricultural Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Certis USA LLC
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- DuPont Pioneer
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Monsanto Company
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Syngenta AG
- Valent BioSciences Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$43.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$88.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Widening Gap between Food Demand and Production Raises Significance of Agricultural Biotechnology
- Opportunity Indicators in a Nutshell
- Transgenic Seeds & Crops Spearhead Growth in the Agricultural Biotech Market
- Highlights
- Significant Benefits of GM Crops Augur Well for Market Growth
- Biotech Cropland Worldwide - An Overview
- Developed Regions Lead GM Crop Cultivation, Developing Regions Promise Future Growth
- Barriers to Expansion of Biotechnology in Agriculture Industry
- Bt. Cotton: Adoption All Set to Increase Further in the Coming Years
- Robust R&D Pipeline to Play a Pivotal Role in Adoption of Bt. Cotton
- Challenges Hindering Wider Adoption of GM Crops
- Biopesticides: Natural Attributes Spur Global Demand
- Developed Countries: Leading Consumers of Biopesticides
- Biopesticides - A Crucial Component for Implementing Integrated Pest Management
- Explosive Growth in Organic Farming Augurs Well for Biopesticides Market
- Lack of Familiarity & Negative Perceptions Hinder Uptake of Biopesticides among Farmers
- Biopesticide Regulations in the US and Europe
- Agricultural Biotechnology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Food Security - An Opportunity Generator
- Rising Demand for Biofuels: Positive Implications for GM Crops Market
- Introduction of Bt Cotton and Bt Brinjal Enhance Agricultural Production
- IRRI Working to Develop Stress-Tolerant Rice Variants
- Advent of Insect Resistant Crops Fuel Growth for Agriculture Industry
- Global Reservations Persist in Acknowledging Benefits of GM Crops
- Integration of Biotechnology and IT Revolutionizes Agriculture Sector
- Development of New Herbicide-Tolerant Traits Gathers Steam
- Advanced Farming Techniques for Increasing Agricultural Yields
- Misuse of Indigenous Resources of Developing Countries: A Cause of Concern
- Educating Consumers - Need of the Hour
- Synthetic Biology - A Brief Review
- Synthetic Biology: Prediction Becoming Reality
- Biostimulants: Growing Interest in Organic Food to Propel Growth
- Need for Sustainable Agriculture - Key Growth Driver
- Lack of Thorough Research Impedes Growth in Biostimulants Market
- Need for Paradigm Shift in Grower Mindset Regarding Biostimulants
- The Road Ahead
- Sales of Non-GMO products to Register Impressive Growth
- Public-Private Sector Partnerships Gain Importance
- Protection of Intellectual Property Demands High Attention
- Challenges Aplenty for Agricultural Biotechnology in Developing Nations
- Dearth of Competent Leadership
- Insufficient Financial Support for R&D
- Lack of Scientific and Technological Infrastructure
- Insufficient Expertise and Human Resources
- Safety Issues
- Ethical Issues
- Lack of Regulatory Framework
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
