Global MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects

The global market for MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines estimated at US$41.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.8% CAGR
The MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Explosion Throws Spotlight onto Content Discovery Platforms
- Recent Market Activity
- Abundance of Digital Content on Multiple Platforms Enhances Need for Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
- Discovery: Providing More Contextually Relevant than Search
- Targeted Advertising - A Core Functionality of Content Discovery Engines
- Content Discovery Platforms as Drivers of Traffic
- MultiScreen Content Discovery Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Internet Data Overload: Pressing Need for Content Discovery
- Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Devices to Boost Market Prospects
- Content Discovery Engines and Recommendation Systems Revolutionize TV Viewing Experience
- Increasing User Engagement: A Key Rationale for Using Content Discovery Engines
- Mobile Video Fuels Growth of Mobile Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines
- Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets Enhances Need to Filter Content
- TV Everywhere Services - Potential for Content Discovery Market
- Spiraling Mobile Broadband Network and Information Overload Spur Adoption of Content Discovery Engines
- Analysis of Content Consumption - Essential for Provision of Apt Content
- Multiscreen Content Discovery Engines Find Application in E-Commerce
- VOD Market: Service Providers Opt for Content Discovery & Recommendation Tools to Boost Viewership & Fend Off Competition
- Abundance of Video Content on Multiple Platforms
- Big Data to Strengthen Accuracy of Content Recommendations
- Rising Prominence of Content Discovery Engines in Social TV
- Social Recommendations Gain Widespread Adoption in Content Discovery Engines
- Personalization: Defining Competitiveness in Content Discovery Engines Market
- Recommender Systems in Financial Services Industry: A Potential Application
- Recommendations: Going Beyond Accuracy
- Internet Marketing: Rising Significance of Discovery Platforms
- Technology Innovations: Spearheading Growth
- Hybrid Recommender System Gains Popularity
- Data Mining Technology: Crucial to the Accuracy of Content Discovery Engines
- Mobile Recommender Systems - A Key Innovation
- AI Assists in Simplifying Content Discovery
- Integration of Location Based Services into Content Discovery Engines Gathers Steam
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
