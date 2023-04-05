Selective Soldering Global Market to Reach $218.8 Million by 2030: Innovations Drive Growth

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Selective Soldering: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Selective Soldering estimated at US$149.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Networking & Communication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$71.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Selective Soldering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -
- DDM Novastar LLC
- Ebso GmbH
- epm Handels AG
- ERSA GmbH
- ITW EAE
- Japan Unix Co. Ltd.
- Juki Corporation
- Pillarhouse USA, Inc.
- SEHO Systems GmbH
- Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Tai`an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd.
- Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$149.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$214.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Selective Soldering - An Overview
- Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses
- Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for SSE Demand
- Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for SSE
- Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component
- Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process
- Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features
- Market Outlook
- Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific
- Competition - A Brief Note
- Price-based Competition
- Selective Soldering - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend-Setting Technologies
- Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
- Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities
- Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth
- Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market
- Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components
- Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content
- Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth
- Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder
- Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation
- Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains
- Laser Selective Soldering System
- Selective Flux Applicators
- Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering
- No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering
- Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering
- Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects
- Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering
- Challenges Associated with Use of SSE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
