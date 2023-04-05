Hill International to Provide Project and Construction Management to Apa Canal Sibiu S.A. for the Development of Environmental Infrastructure in Sibiu and Brasov Counties, Romania

PHILADELPHIA and BUCHAREST, Romania, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was selected as the leader of an international consortium to provide project and construction management support to Apa Canal Sibiu S.A. for the development of water and wastewater infrastructure in Sibiu and Brasov Counties, Romania.



The project, valued at more than 225 million euro and largely financed by the European Union through the Cohesion Funds’ Large Infrastructure Operational Program, will increase the level of collection and purification of urban wastewater, as well as help ensure the supply of drinking water to the population around Apa Canal Sibiu in Sibiu and Brașov. As part of the project, infrastructure works for drinking water supply and wastewater collection and purification will be carried out in 26 Territorial Administrative Units, 19 from Sibiu County and 7 from Brașov County.

Under the contract, Hill International will lead a consortium providing project and construction management services including reporting, project implementation unit support, future investments planning, quality management, project awareness and publicity, and other tasks.

Hill Vice President and Managing Director, Balkans, Panayiotis Methenitis explained: “The consortium we are leading understands the goals of this critical project, as well as the larger drivers of the EU’s program in the region. Our local team, backed by our global expertise, will help realize these transformative improvements as Apa Canal Sibiu S.A. envisions, in accordance with all funding requirements, and on time and within budget.”

Hill Senior Vice President, Europe, Manolis Sigalas said of the award: “Hill has helped manage dozens of EU-funded critical infrastructure projects across Eastern Europe, and we bring best practices specifically tailored to water infrastructure programs that will benefit owners and end-users alike. The result for Apa Canal Sibiu and the people of Romania will be a project that helps grow the local economy, meets all funding requirements, and makes a lasting and positive difference in the lives of every resident.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali adds: “In more than 20 years in Romania, Hill has been instrumental in the successful delivery of similar projects. The continued development of infrastructure in Romania and throughout Eastern Europe is a key focus of our company and will remain so long as our clients—both new and old—need our support to deliver the infrastructure of change.

“In addition, as a member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies, Hill is uniquely well-prepared to help realize transformative infrastructure programs in the region and beyond, as we can exponentially enhance any team with an unparalleled depth and breadth of resources and services.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, dispute resolution, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a proud member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. family of companies. Learn more about GISI at www.gisi.com.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com