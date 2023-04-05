Global Eye Makeup Markets Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Players - L'Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, Avon, Unilever, Colorbar Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Revlon, and Chanel

Dublin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Makeup Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Product Types, By Nature By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The availability of a broad range of colors, the growing influence of social media, and consumers' recent emphasis on physical appearances are just a few factors driving the rapid expansion of the global eye makeup market.

The development of cosmetic eye products by a number of industry companies, including brow gel, will likely increase demand in the coming years.

Additionally, the rising demand for cosmetics among men is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years. When the lash extension market was worth more than USD 875 million in the US alone in 2021, the infatuation with long lashes peaked. There was an unquenchable need for thick, luscious lashes that would improve the look and draw attention.



The term ""eye makeup"" describes cosmetics that are used to draw attention to the eyes. The ingredients used in the formulation of eyeshadow, eyeliner, eye pencil, kajal, and mascara, include water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturizers, and scents. Long-lasting formulas with a wide range of hues, from soft to bold, are available in eye makeup products.

Furthermore, the market has seen considerable changes because of the customers' desire for waterproof and mineral-based products. For instance, Loreal, the maker of Lancome skincare Maybelline mascara, is experiencing growth of 9.1% with sales of USD 9.65 billion and an increase of 8.3% in organic sales in 2022.

The growing population of millennial women accounts for a large part of the consumer base of this market. The rising numbers of working-class women have been boosting the demand for makeup products significantly. Financial independence has allowed women to spend more on personal care products.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the corporate sector or the formally organized sector, along with the rising beauty consciousness, has fueled the demand for cosmetics among female employees.



Social media's tremendous growth over the past few years has had a favorable effect on the market.

Through social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitter, and blogs about beauty, the manufacturers have increased the reach of their marketing campaigns with the assistance of brand ambassadors and celebrities through the use of Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Pinterest, Twitter, beauty blogs and other social media platforms.

With product-focused beauty lessons, these digital channels increase product demand and inform consumers. As a result, consumers are more likely to try new items because them being able to speak directly with producers. Among the top five cosmetic goods sought on Google in 2018 were ""smoky eyes"" and ""glitter eyeshadow."

Due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), global governments have imposed complete lockdowns resulting in supply chain disruptions. On the contrary, e-commerce platforms have developed practical and hassle-free buying options for people.

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced discretionary spending, it is anticipated that the sales of cosmetics and personal care items will increase shortly. For instance, according to a report by McKinsey & Company, sales of the beauty product category known as eye makeup are expected to reach more than USD82 million in the United States in 2021.



High Levels of Makeup for the Eyes



The millennial generation is continually eager to try new and challenging activities. Many places globally are experiencing population growth which tremendously relates to eye makeup. Eye makeup essentially offers fantastic incentives in the form of power, guarantees of returns, and bonuses. This is anticipated to result in exceptional demand for eye makeup services during the projected timeframe.



Rising Preference for Online Shopping



Global Skin Lightening market expansion and a surge in social media users on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter are being fueled by the growing popularity of online shopping and high-speed Internet connectivity.

Similarly, the availability of information such as descriptions, specifications of the products, and brands, together with the quantities and qualities of products on one platform, all contribute to an increase in the online market demand.

The growing trend of social media influencers sharing their beauty routines has also increased the demand for eye makeup.



Adoption of New Products and Long-lasting Goods



During the anticipated period of 2022 to 2028, the market players will have additional profitable chances due to the introduction of new and innovative eye products appropriate for contemporary lifestyles.

The market for eye makeup will continue to rise as women embrace longer-lasting cosmetics such as eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, and eye pencils to enhance their attractive physical look.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Eye Makeup Market.

L'Oreal S.A

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Shiseido Company Limited

Avon Products Inc

Unilever plc

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt Ltd

Huda Beauty Limited

Revlon Inc.

Chanel S.A

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Long-Lasting products

Rising preference for online shopping

High Indulgence in eye makeup

Challenges

Rising prices

Availability of counterfeit products

Market Trends & Developments

Growing trends towards improvements in appearances

Rising influence of social media

Innovative Products

Increasing demands for organic products

Growing working-culture professionals

