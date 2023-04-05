TAMACC Hosts Tejano Day Celebration at Texas State Capitol

BUDA, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than three centuries, Tejanos of Spanish, Mexican, African, and indigenous descent have been and continue to be essential to the history, heritage, and success story of the State of Texas.



Recognizing the invaluable contributions Tejanos have made in shaping and sustaining the State of Texas, lawmakers passed a resolution designating April 6 as Tejano Day during the last legislative session.

This year on Thursday, April 6, the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) will host a Tejano Day celebration on the South Steps of the Texas State Capitol from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM complete with Mariachi, Ballet Folklorico, speakers, and festivities, followed by refreshments on the Capitol lawn next to the Tejano monument. This event is a nonpartisan free event and is open to the public.

The significance of the date is not widely known. On April 6, 1813, a declaration of independence for the State of Texas was proclaimed under the Republic of Mexico. Texas was a Republic for over four months, from April 6 – August 13, 1813. This short-lived fight for Texas independence occurred 23 years before the more famous revolution in 1836.

“It is important that the Tejano story is told. Too many people are unaware of the significant role Tejanos played for Texas independence and the essential role Tejanos continue to play in the social, political, and economic makeup of the state of Texas,” said TAMACC Executive Vice-Chair J.R. Gonzales.

The designation of Tejano Day by Texas lawmakers is just the start. In conjunction with other Hispanic-based organizations, TAMACC’s education foundation is already planning a much larger and more widespread event next year.

TejanoDay.com, a new website, was created to keep people better informed of the activities and significance of Tejano Day.

