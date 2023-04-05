Major Aircraft Engine Manufacturers Are Utilizing 3D Printing Technology To Develop Parts As Per The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the aircraft engines market highlights the incorporation of 3D printed parts into aircraft engines as a major trend gaining traction in the aircraft engine market. Companies are increasingly utilising 3D printing technology in aircraft engines and 3D printing-based aviation production to reduce fuel consumption and material costs. In January 2020, GE Aviation announced that the American multinational aerospace giant Boeing had completed the first aircraft of its 777X jet, powered by twin GE9X engines. Over 300 3D-printed components are used in the GE9X engines. General Electric (GE) claims that 3D printing enabled the development of the GE9X engine, which is 10% more fuel efficient than the GE90 engine. According to Netscribes, additive manufacturing (AM) techniques will generate $8.7 billion in global annual revenue by 2020.



Learn More In-Depth On The Aircraft Engines Market

The global aircraft engines market size will grow from $37.2 billion in 2022 to $37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The global aircraft engine market share is expected to grow to $46.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%.

Over the forecast period, rising air passenger traffic is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft engines market. Total air passenger traffic increased by 19% until 2020, with carriers flying more than 70 lakh passengers during the two-month period following the gradual re-opening of domestic airline facilities. To meet rising air traffic, a number of airlines are modernising their fleets by purchasing new aircraft, which creates a demand for new engines. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of passengers could double to 8.2 billion by 2037. As a result, rising air passenger traffic propels the growth of the aircraft engine market.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Aircraft Engines Market Report

Major players in the aircraft engine manufacturers market are General Electric Company, Rolls Royce, Honeywell International, United Technologies Corporation, Safran, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, Textron, Hindustan Aeronautics, Klimov, Continental Motors Group.

As per the global aircraft engine market outlook, North America was the largest region in the aircraft engine market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aircraft engines market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global aircraft engines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global aircraft engines market is segmented by type into turboprop, turboshaft, turbofan, piston engine; by technology into conventional engine, electric/hybrid; by platform into fixed wing, rotary wing; by application into general aviation, business aviation, recreational aviation, others.

Aircraft Engines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the aircraft engines market size, aircraft engines market segments, aircraft engines market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.