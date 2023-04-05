Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Names Bruce E. Patrick Executive Vice President

DOVER, Del., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Utilities, Inc., (Tidewater) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has named Bruce E. Patrick, P.E., Executive Vice President.



Mr. Patrick will continue to serve as General Manager of day to day operations of Tidewater and its affiliates, Southern Shores Water Company, LLC and White Marsh Environmental Systems Inc.

In this new additional role, Mr. Patrick will assume more defined strategic oversight responsibilities including in the areas of Tidewater’s regulated business capital projects, business opportunities and stakeholder relationships.

Prior to joining Tidewater in 2002, Mr. Patrick served as Kent County Public Works Director and County Engineer where he had overall responsibility for the County’s regional wastewater facilities. Mr. Patrick also held prior positions with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control as well as the Delaware Division of Public Health.

“Bruce’s extensive experience in permitting, regulatory compliance, planning and design continues to be essential in supporting Tidewater’s growth plans,” said A. Bruce O’Connor, Tidewater’s President. “He is well-respected for his leadership, regulatory knowledge and management skills. This new role for Bruce is expected to be a key factor in Tidewater’s future successes and is expected to serve all of our stakeholders well in the future,” added O’Connor.

About Tidewater Utilities, Inc.

Serving Delaware since 1964, Tidewater Utilities, Inc. specializes in a full complement of water and wastewater services. Committed to sustainable practices, the company offers its expertise in areas of water and wastewater operations and maintenance, municipal and industrial contract operations and consulting. The company is proud to deliver safe drinking water as southern Delaware’s premier water company and serves to support the well-being of Delaware’s citizens, businesses and natural resources.

