Believe : nombre de droits de vote et de titres à fin mars 2023

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9
|Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social
Total number of shares in the share capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|31 mars 2023
March 31, 2023
|96 863 453
|Nombre théorique des droits de vote
Number of theoretical voting rights
96 863 453
|Nombre de droits de vote réels(1)
Effective number of voting rights(1)
96 755 308
(1) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right
Pièce jointe