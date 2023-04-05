The Influence Agency, Pilot Light Entertainment and Elevation Pictures “join forces” to promote PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency , an award-winning digital and influencer marketing agency, is offering brands across Canada the exclusive opportunity to partner with Elevation Pictures and Pilot Light Entertainment to promote the release of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The second installment in the popular PAW Patrol film franchise hits theatres on September 29, 2023.



Businesses who leverage PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie promotional materials have a unique opportunity to reach targeted, relevant audiences who are most likely to purchase their branded products. Moms continue to be the primary shopper in many households, however, 90% of parents say their kids influence purchase decisions with toys, games, clothing and shoes ranking in the top categories where children either influence spending or spend their own money.

Elevation Pictures’ exclusive PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie promotional rights are co-facilitated by The Influence Agency and Pilot Light Entertainment. The tiered partnership packages cover a variety of integrated digital marketing strategies including influencer and social media marketing, gifting, contesting, and photo and video assets.

A box office success, PAW Patrol: The Movie grossed over $144.3 million worldwide in 2021 and was nominated in six categories, winning the Golden Screen Award at the Canadian Screen Awards and the Original Song in an Animated Film Award at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

For more information about how to partner with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, contact The Influence Agency .

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies in Canada, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner, 2021 and 2022 Summit Creative Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of the country’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and implementing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They execute ongoing campaigns with notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon and Well.ca—an impressive roster that continues to grow!

About Elevation Pictures

Founded in 2013, Elevation Pictures has become one of Canada’s leading entertainment companies specializing in distribution and production. Elevation is known for releasing award-winning films such as The Imitation Game which won Best Screenplay, Room which won Best Actress, The Father which won Best Actor and Moonlight winner of three Academy Awards including Best Picture. Recent box office successes include Paw Patrol: The Movie and Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once.

About Pilot Light Entertainment

Pilot Light Entertainment is the national brand partnerships and promotions agency of record for Elevation Pictures and provides full-service sponsorship, partnership and promotional services for tier 1 entertainment properties. Pilot Light has worked on global film franchises like James Bond, The Addams Family and PAW Patrol among many other Hollywood titles.