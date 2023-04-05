New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Assurance Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319494/?utm_source=GNW





The global digital assurance market grew from $4.9 billion in 2022 to $5.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The digital assurance market is expected to grow to $11.09 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7%.



The digital assurance market includes revenues earned by entities by providing agile/DevOps testing services.AI in testing, microservice testing services, business resilience testing, cloud testing services.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The digital assurance refers to a collection of quality assurance procedures designed to assure seamless interactions among several components of digital ecosystems, which include networked people, processes, and objects spanning the social, mobile, analytics, and cloud platforms.



North America was the largest region in the digital assurance market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the digital assurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The testing’s offered under digital assurance include network testing, application programming interface testing, functional testing, usability testing, security testing, and performance testing.The network testing solutions and services refer to the process of evaluating and testing the network to find flaws and performance issues, evaluate big network modifications, and measure network performance.



They are performed in different digital segments ranging from social media, mobile, analytics and cloud. They are used by different industries ranging from government and defense, manufacturing, BFSI, energy and utilities, IT and Telecommunications, and others.



The growing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies will propel the digital assurance market.Digital transformation is employing digital technology to develop new or adapt current business processes, culture, and customer experiences to suit changing business and market requirements.



It is being applied in almost every organization owing to the growing need for digitalization.Digital assurance is a quality assurance process that ensures smooth interactions between various components of the digital ecosystem and networks, proving crucial for companies undergoing digital transformation.



According to the World Economic Forum, digital transformation will add $100 trillion to the global economy by 2025. Thus, growing digital transformation initiatives by IT companies drive the digital assurance market.



Technological innovation is a key trend in the digital assurance market.Automation and artificial intelligence are used in API to gain efficiency.



API testing may benefit significantly from automation and artificial intelligence.Adding intelligence provides an excellent opportunity to improve automated testing to work with business logic.



Intelligent automated testing might produce a dynamic set of input values that make sense, allowing for a more thorough evaluation of the API’s architecture and more reliable findings.An updated version to the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration Test and Monitor uses artificial intelligence to analyze API workloads in both production and test settings, detecting how APIs are invoked.



This analysis enables it to detect real-world production API scenarios that aren’t effectively replicated in the existing test suite and automatically develop tests to close the gap.



In February 2022, ProArch, a US-based cloud consulting, data, cybersecurity, and product engineering company, acquired Enhops for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, ProArch will be able to increase its software and quality assurance capabilities, as well as its product engineering practice, and 120 Enhops personnel will join the ProArch team to strengthen its quality assurance capability.



Enhops is a US-based software testing and quality assurance company.



The countries covered in the digital assurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The digital assurance market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides digital assurance market statistics, including digital assurance industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a digital assurance market share, detailed digital assurance market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the digital assurance industry. This digital assurance market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

