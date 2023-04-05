New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Practice Management Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319493/?utm_source=GNW

, DentiMax, ABELDent, MOGO Inc., Open Dental Software, Practice-Web Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Compudent Systems Inc., Dovetail Dental Software, Practice Web, and NXGN Management LLC.



The global dental practice management market grew from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $1.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The dental practice management market is expected to grow to $2.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The dental practice management market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as scheduling appointments with patients, maintain clinical documentation, handling patient charts and compile notes, billing patients and insurance companies, staff time scheduling and tracking, process insurance claims.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The dental practice management refer to software solutions and tools used to operate dental, medical, and healthcare practices in an efficient and organized method. The purpose of the software is to help in improving communication between dentists, their staff, and patients by increasing the legibility of clinical notes and documents and reducing clinical mistakes in the process.



North America was the largest region in the dental practice management market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the dental practice management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main deployment modes of dental practice management include web, cloud, and on-premises based.Web-based dental practice management refers to web-based dental software that provides clinical operation support, dental EHR, and administrative support to independent and DSO practices over the internet with a web browser.



Patient communication software, invoice/billing software, payment processing software, and insurance management are the applications of dental practice management. This software is used by dental clinics, hospitals, and others.



Growing dental visits is significantly driving the growth of the dental practice management market.The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, shifting consumer awareness towards oral care, and growing availability of dental practitioners are contributing to rapid growth in dental visits across the globe.



The rapid growth in dental visits is expected to boost demand for dental practice management, as the majority of practitioners are focusing on adopting advanced web-based software and tools to streamline operations.For instance, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, the number of dental appointments by existing patients increased by 84% between 2019 and 2020.



Therefore, increasing dental visits is expected to boost demand for dental practice management during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental practice management market.Major dental practice management companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet end-customer demands and strengthen their position.



These companies are implementing next-gen technologies such as cloud-based dental software, digital impressions, 3D printing, digital X-ray, and others to enhance the clinical experience and client satisfaction.For instance, In October 2020, a US-based medication company, Carestream Dental LLC, introduced the exocad smile creator in Carestream Dental CS Imaging and Scanflow Software, allowing dental practitioners to customize a patient’s smile.



This facial analysis helps users in designing the optimal smile for the patient’s unique anatomy.



In August 2022, Planet DDS, a US-based provider of cloud-based dental software, acquired QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare, Inc., for an undisclosed amount. This QSIDental acquisition will include QSIDental Web®, reinforcing Planet DDS’s commitment to cloud-based solutions for dental practices to navigate and discover new opportunities during unusual times in the industry. QSI Dental is a US-based practice management and EMR system for dentists.



The countries covered in the dental practice management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The dental practice management market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides dental practice management market statistics, including dental practice management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a dental practice management market share, detailed dental practice management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the dental practice management industry. This dental practice management market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319493/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________