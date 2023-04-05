New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Converter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319491/?utm_source=GNW

The global data converter market grew from $4.22 billion in 2022 to $4.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The data converter market is expected to grow to $6.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.6%.



The data converter market includes revenues earned by entities providing data entry service, data annotation services, digital asset management services, real estate data management services, email appending services, data appending services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The data converter refers to a circuit in electronics that transforms analog to digital or vice versa. A data converter is a temporal SDK component that encodes and decodes data entering and exiting a temporal server.



North America was the largest region in the data converter market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the data converter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of data converters are analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters.The digital-to-analog converters refer to an electric circuit that receives digital data (a stream of numbers) and outputs a voltage or current proportionate to the value of the digital data.



The sampling rate is categorized as high-speed data converters and general-purpose data converters. The major rate types are 1gsps to 5gsps and 5gsps to 20gsps and have applications across various segments including communications, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial process control and automation, medical, testing and measurement and others.



The growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications is expected to propel the growth of the data converter market.High-resolution images are used in medical image processing.



Medical image processing is the use and investigation of 3D image files of the human body, often collected from a Computed Tomography (CT) or Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner, to diagnose disorders, guide medical procedures such as surgery planning, or for research reasons.The data converter plays a vital role in meeting the demand for medical imaging devices in terms of image quality, pixel density, accuracy, linearity, and noise.



According to GE Healthcare, medical imaging accounts for more than 90% of healthcare data. Therefore, the increasing usage of high-resolution imaging devices in medical applications outfitted with data converters is driving the growth of the data converter market.



Strategic partnerships is a growing trend in the data converter market.Organizations are entering into partnerships to expand into new markets and leverage each other’s resources.



In October 2020, STMicroelectronics, a Franco-Italian multinational electronics and semiconductors manufacturer, entered into a partnership with Sanken Electric.The partnership aimed at maximizing the performance and utility of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-voltage, high-power equipment designs.



Sanken Electric is a Japan-based pioneer in creative technology focusing on semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors.



In August 2021, Analog Devices, a US-based multinational semiconductor company, acquired Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., for $20.8 billion. The acquisition helps Analog Devices strengthen the analog device’s position as a high-performance semiconductor manufacturer, boost its analog segment, mix a single device portfolio, and expand its reach into more markets. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., is a US-based manufacturer that creates cutting-edge analog integrated circuits for automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center applications.



The countries covered in the data converter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The data converters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides data converters market statistics, including data converters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an data converters market share, detailed data converters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the data converters industry. This data converters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

