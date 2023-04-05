Portable Generator Market Set to Reach New Heights in Response to Increasing Energy Needs

Austin, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Market Research Report "Portable Generator Market Analysis by Application, Fuel, Power Rating, End User, and Region - Global Industry Insights, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Trends, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Future Outlook 2023 – 2030" Published by Beyond Market Insights.



The Portable Generator Market Surges as Businesses and Consumers Look for Reliable Backup Power Solutions. New Innovations in Portable Generator Technology Drive Market Growth.

The selling of portable generators by businesses (organizations, sole proprietors, or partnerships) that supply energy when it is unavailable or is needed momentarily makes up the portable generator market. An electrical generator that runs on gas or diesel and normally measures power in hours rather than days is known as a portable generator. Portable generators provide electricity by running a gas-powered engine that rotates an onboard alternator, which produces electricity. These generators are frequently used regularly on all job and recreational sites to offer short-term, portable electric power.



Click Here to Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-sample/5440

Key Insights:

Portable generators are used as a backup power source during power outages or in remote locations where grid power is not available.

The demand for portable generators is expected to increase due to the rise in extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, and an increase in construction activities.

Portable generators are available in various sizes, ranging from small ones for camping and outdoor activities to larger ones for commercial and industrial applications.

Gasoline-powered generators are the most used type of portable generator, but there is also an increasing demand for propane and diesel-powered generators.

Growth Factors:



The increasing frequency of natural disasters and extreme weather conditions are likely to drive the demand for portable generators.

The growth of the construction industry and the need for temporary power supply in remote locations are expected to drive the demand for portable generators.

The increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities, such as camping and RVing, is expected to increase the demand for small portable generators.



You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/request-customization/5440

Opportunities:

The growing demand for renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop portable generators powered by these sources.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly generators presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop new products that meet these requirements.

Challenges:

The high noise levels and emissions of gasoline-powered generators are a major challenge, and manufacturers are under pressure to develop quieter and cleaner generators.

The increasing availability of battery-powered alternatives, such as portable power stations, may pose a challenge to the growth of the portable generator market.

Overall, the portable generator market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing need for backup power supply and temporary power solutions in various industries and applications.



The global portable generator market has been segmented into fuel, power rating, end-user, and applications. Based on fuel, the market is segmented into gasoline (petrol), diesel, natural gas, and others (LPG, propane, and biodiesel). The diesel generators category had the highest growth in 2022. Based on the power rating, the market is segmented into below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, and 10-20kW. The 5-10 kW segment had the highest share in 2022.



Based on application, the market is segmented into emergency and prime/continuous. The prime/continuous segment accounted for the largest share of the global portable generator market in 2022. Based on end-user the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential category dominated the market in 2022.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/talk-to-analyst/5440

The global portable generator market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.



Developing nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India have seen tremendous industrialization, making the Asia-Pacific region the fastest-growing market for portable generators. The need for portable generators is also anticipated to increase due to the rising industrialization of Latin America and the Gulf nations. This is because portable generators are used for various construction tasks, such as cutting, drilling, lifting, etc. One of the main drivers of growth for the Middle East's portable generator industry is the region's easy access to fossil fuels.

Portable Generator Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 4.69 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 7.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends

competitive landscape, and growth factors Segments Covered Application, Fuel Type, Power Rating, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others Key Companies Profiled Honda (Japan), Generac (US), Yamaha (Japan), Cummins (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Briggs and Stratton (US), Generac (US), Caterpillar Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Waucker Neuson (Germany), Rato Europe (Italy), Kohler (US), Champion Power Equipment (US), Inmesol (Spain), Himoonsa (Spain), Duromax (California), Wen portable generators (US) Download PDF Brochure

The global Portable Generator market is segmented as follows:



Portable Generator Market by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Emergency Prime/Continuous

Portable Generator Market by Fuel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Gasoline (Petrol) Diesel Natural Gas Others (LPG, Propane, and Biodiesel)

Portable Generator Market by Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Below 5 kW 5-10 kW 10-20kW

Portable Generator Market by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Residential Commercial Industrial

Browse Complete Portable Generator Market Report Details and Table of Contents: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/report/portable-generator-market/

Portable Generator Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America The U.S.

Canada

Mexico Europe France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key players in the global portable generator market include-

Honda (Japan) Company Overview Financial performance Sales by geography Sales by business segments Product Benchmarking Strategic initiatives Generac (US) Yamaha (Japan) Cummins (US) Atlas Copco (Sweden) Briggs and Stratton (US) Generac (US) Caterpillar Inc. (US) Honeywell International Inc. (US) Siemens (Germany) Waucker Neuson (Germany) Rato Europe (Italy) Kohler (US) Champion Power Equipment (US) Inmesol (Spain) Himoonsa (Spain) Duromax (California) Wen portable generators (US)

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://beyondmarketinsights.com/buy-now/5440

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@beyondmarketinsights.com | +1 (310) 601-4227

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Portable Generator Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017 - 2030

2.2 Portable Generator Market, 2017 - 2030

2.2.1 Portable generator market, by region, 2017 - 2030

2.2.2 Portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

2.2.3 Portable generator market, by power Rating, 2017 - 2030

2.2.4 Portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

2.2.4.1 Portable Generator Market, by Industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 3 Portable Generator Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Portable Generator Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Portable Generator Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Portable Generator Market - Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Portable Generator Market - Company Ranking, 2023

3.8 Portable Generator Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Portable Generator Product Outlook

4.1 Portable Generator Market Share by Product, 2023

4.2 Diesel Generator

4.2.1 Diesel portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Gaseous Generator

4.3.1 Gaseous portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 5 Portable Generator Power Range Outlook

5.1 Portable Generator Market Share by Power Range, 2023

5.2 Low Power (8-20 kW)

5.2.1 Low-power portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Medium Power (31 - 370 kW)

5.3.1 Medium power portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

5.4 High Power (371 - 450 kW)

5.4.1 High-power portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 6 Portable Generator End-Use Outlook

6.1 Portable Generator Market Share by End Use, 2023

6.2 Commercial

6.2.1 Portable generator market in commercial end-use, 2017 - 2030

6.3 Residential

6.3.1 Portable generator market in residential end-use, 2017 - 2030

6.4 Industrial

6.4.1 Portable generator market in industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

6.4.2 Portable generator market by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2.1 Construction

6.4.2.1.1 Portable generator market in the construction industry, 2017 - 2030

6.4.2.2 Mining

6.4.2.2.1 Portable generator market in the mining industry, 2017 - 2030

6.4.2.3 Oil & gas

6.4.2.3.1 Portable Generator in Oil & gas industry, 2017 - 2030

6.4.2.4 Others

6.4.2.4.1 Portable Generator in other industries, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 7 Portable Generator Regional Outlook

7.1 Portable Generator Market Share by Region, 2023

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.2.2 North America portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.2.3 North America portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.2.4 North American portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.2.4.1 North American portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.2.5 U.S.

7.2.5.1 U.S. portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.2.5.2 U.S. portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.2.5.3 U.S. portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.2.5.4 U.S. portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.2.5.4.1 U.S. portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.2.6 Canada

7.2.6.1 Canada portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.2.6.2 Canada portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.2.6.3 Canada portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.2.6.4 Canada portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.2.6.4.1 Canada portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.3.2 Europe portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.3.3 Europe portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.3.4 Europe portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3.4.1 Europe portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.5.1 U.K. portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.3.5.2 U.K. portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.3.5.3 U.K. portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.3.5.4 U.K. portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3.5.4.1 U.K. portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3.6 Germany

7.3.6.1 Germany portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.3.6.2 Germany portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.3.6.3 Germany portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.3.6.4 Germany portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.3.6.4.1 Germany portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.4.2 Asia Pacific portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.4.3 Asia Pacific portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.4.4 Asia Pacific portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.4.1 Asia Pacific portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.5 China

7.4.5.1 China portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.4.5.2 China portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.4.5.3 China portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.4.5.4 China portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.5.4.1 China portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.6 India

7.4.6.1 India portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.4.6.2 India portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.4.6.3 India portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.4.6.4 India portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.6.4.1 India portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.7 Japan

7.4.7.1 Japan portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.4.7.2 Japan portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.4.7.3 Japan portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.4.7.4 Japan portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.4.7.4.1 Japan portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.5.2 Latin America portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.5.3 Latin America portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.5.4 Latin America portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5.4.1 Latin America portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5.5 Brazil

7.5.5.1 Brazil portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.5.5.2 Brazil portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.5.5.3 Brazil portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.5.5.4 Brazil portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5.5.4.1 Brazil portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5.6 Mexico

7.5.6.1 Mexico portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.5.6.2 Mexico portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.5.6.3 Mexico portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.5.6.4 Mexico portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.5.6.4.1 Mexico portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.6 MEA

7.6.1 MEA portable generator market, 2017 - 2030

7.6.2 MEA portable generator market, by product, 2017 - 2030

7.6.3 MEA portable generator market, by power range, 2017 - 2030

7.6.4 MEA portable generator market, by end-use, 2017 - 2030

7.6.4.1 MEA portable generator market, by industrial end-use, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Read More: https://beyondmarketinsights.com/report/portable-generator-market/

About

Beyond Market Insights is a market research and consulting Company. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Well-known academic institutions and Wealth 300 organizations use the BMI record to understand worldwide and regional business conditions. Our record landscapes thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on 46 industries in 25 key countries globally. We help clients make knowledgeable business decisions. We deliver market intellect studies ensuring related and fact-based research across a range of businesses including chemicals, healthcare, materials, energy, and technology.

Browse Other Reports: