Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Acquires Common Shares of Tucows Inc.

BONN, Germany, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV (“IFL“) today announced that on April 4, 2023, it acquired 16,643 Common Shares (the “Shares”) of Tucows Inc. (the “Company”) at a price per Common Share of CAD $22.76 for an aggregate purchase price of CAD $378,794.68. As a result of this acquisition of the Common Shares, as at April 4, 2023, IFL holds 1,804,182 Common Shares representing 16.66% of the Shares. This news release is being issued with respect to the Company under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.



A copy of the Early Warning Report that was filed with the applicable securities commissions can be obtained on SEDAR.com or by contacting:

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV

Waldemar Lokotsch

Rüngsdorfer Straße 2e

DE-53173 Bonn

Germany

+49 228 368840