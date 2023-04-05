Excellent Online Nursing Program from Holy Family University Meets Growing Demand for Evolving Health Care System

Philadelphia, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -

Holy Family University is a private Catholic institution in Philadelphia, PA, composed of four schools offering education in subjects of liberal arts and professional studies.

A recent report released by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) shows the extreme shortfall in nursing staff in Pennsylvania as among the most severe in the nation. Holy Family University recognizes this shortfall as well as the evolving healthcare system.

To address this shortage, the University has now introduced its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree as an online nursing program. It is an innovative distance learning option to meet aspiring nurses where they are, offering flexibility through an online format. It allows second-degree students across Pennsylvania and eight other states to educate themselves through a high-quality course and become registered nurses.

Holy Family University is a reputable, accredited institution nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its BSN program. It is also lauded for its above-average national passing rates. Its BSN program is approved by the PA State Board of Nursing and accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The institution is reputed for offering high-quality education at an outstanding value. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, it is the lowest net-cost private University in Pennsylvania and one of the lowest options in the region.

For more information, visit https://onlinenursing.holyfamily.edu/

Holy Family University has been educating nurses since 1971. Recently, it has expanded its offerings to include a 14-month Distance Hybrid BSN program that allows students to earn their degree in a flexible and convenient format.

The program is designed for students with a bachelor’s degree in any field. In this format, students are trained to become registered nurses online with a one-week intensive skill learning experience at the campus. The expert faculty includes real-life clinicians who bring real-world experience to the online classrooms and the on-campus residency.

Holy Family University has partnered with Keypath Education, a global market-leading Edtech company specializing in online program management focusing on healthcare programs. This allows them to leverage the latest technology and instructional design strategies to create an even better learning experience for the students.

Through this partnership, students can avail a range of services that support the online nursing program, including marketing and recruitment, instructional design, and student support services. Additionally, the online format eliminates many costs associated with attending traditional classes on campus, such as commuting, parking, and housing.

Holy Family University, founded by the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, has a long history of providing quality education to students from all walks of life. It seeks to foster an inclusive and healthy educational and work environment based on respect, the dignity of each person, and the oneness of the human family.

The BSN program aims to develop nurses who are holistically trained to be critical thinkers, collaborators, and professionals focused on patient-centered care, providing its graduates with the knowledge and leadership skills to advance in the profession. Ultimately, its mission is to develop competent and compassionate nursing care providers for individuals, families, and communities in our evolving healthcare system.

About the University:

