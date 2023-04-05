The satellite launch vehicle market size is projected to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2022 to USD 29.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.1%

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Launch Vehicle Market by Vehicle, Payload, Orbit, Launch, Stage, Subsystem, Service and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445318/?utm_source=GNW



” Three Stage: The largest share of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022.” The three stage segment has the largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by stage in 2022. The increasing demand for heavy lift satellite launch vehicle to transport heavy payload cargo quickly with less carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment in the satellite launch vehicle market.

” 500 – 2,500 Kg: The second largest segment of the satellite launch vehicle market by payload in 2022“

Satellite payloads that weigh less than 500 kg are generally classified as medium satellites.Medium satellites have a wet mass (including fuel) between 500 kg and 2,500 kg.



The operational and manufacturing costs of medium satellites are higher than those of small satellites.These satellites are used for applications, such as climate & environment monitoring, Earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, and surveillance & security.



The increased use of medium satellites in these applications is expected to drive the satellite launch vehicle market.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle market in forecasted year

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the satellite launch vehicle in the forecasted year.India The Indian launch vehicle market is an emerging industry that is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for satellite launches for both commercial and government applications.



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the primary player in the market, with its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) being the main launch vehicles used for space missions.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the satellite launch vehicle market: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 10%, Managers– 50%, and Academic Experts – 40% By Region: North America – 10%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Rest of the World – 30%

Prominent companies in the satellite launch vehicle market are SpaceX (US), United Launch Alliance, LLC (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Blue Origin (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), among others.Research Coverage: The market study covers the satellite launch vehicle market across segments.



It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as Vehicle, Payload, Orbit, Launch, Stage, Subsystem, Service and Region.The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall satellite launch vehicle market and its subsegments.The report covers the entire ecosystem of the satellite launch vehicle industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Growing use of small satellite launch vehicles, The Rise of Space Tourism), restraints (Oversaturation of launch companies), opportunities (Advancements in satellite launch vehicles design, Increased outsourcing manufacturing in the launch vehicle industry), and challenges (Reliability and safety of launch vehicles, Carbon footprint due to space launches) influencing the growth of the satellite launch vehicle market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the Satellite launch vehicle market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the Satellite launch vehicle market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Satellite launch vehicle market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like SpaceX (US), United Launch Alliance, LLC (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and Blue Origin (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), among others in the Satellite launch vehicle market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445318/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________