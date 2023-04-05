Nogin and Hawke Media Partner to Provide Industry-Leading Digital Marketing and Platform Technology Capabilities

TUSTIN, Calif. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nogin, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOGN) (“Nogin”) and Hawke Media announced a powerful partnership that is expected to revolutionize the digital marketing landscape. This collaboration combines Nogin’s industry-leading intelligent commerce technology with Hawke Media’s performance marketing capabilities. The result is an offering that Nogin and Hawke Media believe will drive excellence in both acquisition and retention tactics across channels.



Nogin delivers a comprehensive suite of advanced technology and services to help clients succeed in the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape. With this partnership, Nogin customers can access Hawke Media's powerful performance marketing capabilities for improved customer acquisition and retention. Not only is Nogin publicly traded as of August 2022, but the brand is also known for its impressive repertoire of clientele including Giordano’s Pizza, Karen Kane, Hurley, Bebe, Kenneth Cole, Justice, and Brookstone.

Hawke Media is a full-service digital agency providing performance marketing, creative production, custom web development, media planning and buying, and brand strategy consultation to leading brands across multiple industries. Hawke Media's clientele includes Crocs, RedBull, Alibaba.com, Proactiv, and Verizon.

"We are thrilled about this new partnership as it allows us to offer even more value to our customers," said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO and CFO of Nogin. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our reach into the digital marketing space while also giving our customers access to cutting-edge performance marketing capabilities. Further, the combination of Nogin’s Machine Learning driven segmentation, deployment of on-site and off-site customer engagement programs and use of our AI-powered site merchandising will create magnified returns on the expertise that Hawke Media brings to our clients."

Existing clients of Nogin and Hawke Media do not need to do anything to benefit from this new partnership. Agreements will remain as they are, and representatives won't change. Clients will receive the added benefits from more expert knowledge, and a deeper bench of expertise moving forward. Nogin's focus on growing ecommerce brands by providing enterprise-level technology along with on-demand, fractional expertise in all the essential functions of ecommerce has made it a leader in a rapidly growing segment of the digital commerce industry. With this new partnership, Nogin is looking forward to giving customers even more value and expertise. Nogin and Hawke Media believe that this will lead to better results and improved outcomes for everyone involved.

"At Hawke Media, we are always looking for ways to provide innovative solutions for our clients," said Erik Huberman, Founder, and CEO of Hawke Media. "By partnering with Nogin we can now offer our clients an integrated solution that helps them grow their businesses quickly and efficiently."

The combination of these two industry leaders is expected to significantly advance digital marketing solutions, and provide access to a set of capabilities that ensure customers have no “ceiling” with respect to scalability in any aspect of their digital commerce journey. With this new partnership in place, both companies are looking forward to continued growth and success in the future.

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow Nogin on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

