Clarifying agents market is projected to reach at USD 338 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%

Clarifying agents are majorly used in PP to make it more transparent.



Granules segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2021

The powder form is converted to the granular form to prevent scattering of the composition and thus help control the flow properties of mixtures.Granules are aggregations of fine powder particles in a spherical shape.



The demand for granular clarifying agents is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to their better flow properties and increased compressibility.

Consumer products is expected to be the second-fastest growing application for clarifying agents market during the forecast period, in terms of value

Consumer products include sports equipment, toys, footwear, kitchenware, cosmetics, and furniture.Clarifying agents are used in PP and PET casing for personal care products.



These agents are utilized for cosmetic jars to help improve impact resistance and provide high clarity. Household products include diverse items, ranging from laundry storage to tableware, furniture, cutlery trays, and beverage cups.



Based on region, Europe region was the largest market for clarifying agents in 2021, in terms of value.



Europe was the largest market for global clarifying agents, in terms of value, in 2021.The market in Europe is driven by innovation.



Industrial expansion and technological developments in the region are driving the consumption of clarifying agents.The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy.



Germany is the key market in Europe. It is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high use of polymer products in the region in packaging.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-Level - 35%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa-5%, and Latin America-5%

The key players in this market are include Milliken & Company (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), Shandong Rainwell New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Avient Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), GCH Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Qingdao Jade New Material Technology (China), Guangzhou Bolong Chemical Co. Ltd. (China), and Ta Haw Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for clarifying agents market on the basis of form, polymer, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisition associated with the market for clarifying agents market.



Key benefits of buying this report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the clarifying agents market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on clarifying agents market offered by top players in the global clarifying agents market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the clarifying agents market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for clarifying agents market across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global clarifying agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the clarifying agents market

