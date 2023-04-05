Urbana Corporation Congratulates the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its Management Team on the Regulatory Approval of its Senior Listing Tier

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./



TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) congratulates the CSE and its management team on achieving a major milestone. The CSE will be launching a senior listing tier for its larger companies and later stage issuers. Going forward, the CSE will be able to meet the needs of these companies with the required listing policies appropriate for issuers of all sizes and at various stages of development.

This senior listing capability will also enable the CSE to list Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

“We have grown from our start-up roots to the senior tier. This is very much a case of us wanting to grow alongside our largest and most successful issuers,” said Richard Carleton.

“Urbana Corporation has been invested in the CSE since 2008, and we are excited for the CSE and this new chapter in their business model,” said Thomas S. Caldwell, Chairman of Urbana Corporation.

The CSE is wholly-owned by CNSX Markets Inc. (“CNSX”). Urbana currently owns 13,480,878 CNSX common shares, representing 49.997% of the CNSX shares outstanding.

Urbana is looking forward to being listed on the new CSE senior listing tier.

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations, at 416-595-9106 or enaumovski@urbanacorp.com for further information.

