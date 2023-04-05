The global power grid market is estimated to grow from USD 282.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 367.4 Billion by 2028; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Power Grid Market by Component, Power Source, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06445314/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. Increasing electrification of the industrial processes leads to an increase in the energy demand which drives the power grid market.

Transformers: The second largest segment of the power grid market, by component “

Based on components, the power grid market has been split into five types: cables, variable speed drives, transformers, switchgear, and others.The transformers were estimated to have the second-largest share of the power grid market in 2022.



Transformers are essential components of grid infrastructure that play a critical role in the transmission and distribution of electrical power. These devices are used to transfer electrical energy from one circuit to another, enabling the efficient distribution of power over long distances



Renewables segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on power source

By power source, the power grid market has been segmented into oil, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric, renewables, and others.Renewables are expected to be the largest share of the power grid market in 2022.



Renewables are also becoming increasingly competitive in terms of cost, with the price of solar and wind power dropping significantly in recent years. They offer an opportunity for countries to reduce their reliance on imported fossil fuels and improve energy security



By Application, the Transmission segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the power grid market is segmented into generation, transmission, and distribution. The transmission segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Without an efficient transmission network, electrical energy would need to be generated close to where it is consumed, which would be prohibitively expensive and impractical. Power transmission is essential for ensuring electrical energy is delivered reliably and without interruption.



Middle East and Africa is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the power grid market

Middle East and Africa is expected to be the second fastest power grid market during the forecast period.Several factors contribute to this growth, including population growth, urbanization, and rising standards of living.



As a result, the demand for energy in the region is increasing rapidly, leading governments to invest heavily in power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the power grid market in the region



The power grid market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the power grid market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and General Electric(US).



