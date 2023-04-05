Online Blockchain plc: Umbria Partners with Web3 ‘Super App’ EMG

LONDON , April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbria Network is providing a fast and cheap bridging solution to EMG - the world’s first Web3 telco super app built on the blockchain.



EMG, a web3 venture within the Emeldi Group, leverages the experience of its parent company, a reputable telecoms provider with 60 million active users and an extensive network of global partners. The EMG SuperApp, is a decentralized platform that consolidates instant messaging, video calls, e-commerce, CRM, mobile money transfer, and peer-to-peer transactions into one seamless platform.



Powered by the EMG Coin utility token, the app includes a secure digital asset management system, integrated e-commerce, a comprehensive CRM, mobile money transfer, popular payment integrations, a loyalty program, and a digital assets marketplace.

The integration of Umbria’s bridge widget will enable EMG to offer a superior user experience for its community within its platform by providing a fast and cost-effective way for participants to bridge (transfer) their crypto assets to different blockchains. It will ultimately lower the barriers to entry for Web2 customers who are transitioning to the Web3 space. Additionally, EMG will earn referral fees on bridging volume via its widget.

“Emeldi Group has a significant customer base and strong foothold in the Web2 space in telecoms and e-commerce and now – through EMG – is opening up a galaxy of Web3 applications to its community,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “We’re delighted that EMG has chosen Umbria Network to be part of its ecosystem and further strengthen its offering.” Umbria’s bridge widget v2 can be integrated into a project’s platform/website as a simple iframe meaning anyone can easily bring the functionality and seamless bridging experience of Umbria’s Narni bridge to their community. Umbria’s referral program offers a 0.1% fee for referrers for every bridge transaction completed using the widget. Anyone interested in integrating the widget and earning fees should fill out this form: https://referral.umbria.network/



Online Blockchain PLC (OBC) is a UK-based incubator and developer of businesses in internet and information-based technologies including developers, administrators and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

OBC continues to consider new related opportunities; particularly cryptocurrency and blockchain-based opportunities including incubating cryptocurrency start-ups and developing technical innovation in the blockchain space. Led by a team with over two decades of pioneering in tech, OBC focuses on innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralised ecosystems.

