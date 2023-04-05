Clear Aligners Market to Cross to USD 47.7 Bn in Revenues by 2032, Owing to the Increase Demand for Dental Aesthetics

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size accounted for USD 4.8 billion in 2022, and it is projected to surpass around USD 47.7 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 26.5% from 2023 to 2032. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are transparent, plastic forms of dental braces used to adjust teeth. They aid in creating an alignment in the teeth and are transparent. They are regularly used with connections. This device corrects crossbites, deep bites, malocclusions, and other oral flaws.

Key Takeaway:

By Age , in 2022, the adult segment has generated a revenue share of 65.2% in 2022.

, in 2022, the adult segment has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Material , the polyurethane segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 78% from 2023 to 2032.

, the polyurethane segment accounted for the highest revenue share of from 2023 to 2032. By End-User , the segment of the dental and orthodontic clinics has dominated the market and is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

, the segment of the dental and orthodontic clinics has dominated the market and is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 36.7%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a 29.7% revenue share in 2022.

revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023-2032.

Rising awareness about dental care and increasing customer spending drives the clear aligners market growth. Clear aligners are a comparatively novel treatment used to straighten and adjust teeth. In addition, significant technological advances, improvement of economic indicators, and increased penetration by prominent companies contribute to the market's growth.

Factors affecting the growth of the Clear Aligners Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the clear aligners market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Technological Advances : The increasing technological advances and the approaches among market players, such as collaborations and acquisitions, drive market growth.

: The increasing technological advances and the approaches among market players, such as collaborations and acquisitions, drive market growth. Rising Penetration of Key Companies : The rising penetration of key companies caters to the increasing demand for aesthetics in developing countries in supporting market growth.

: The rising penetration of key companies caters to the increasing demand for aesthetics in developing countries in supporting market growth. Increasing Adult Population : The Increasing adult population and dental expenditure will expand the approval of clear aligners products and drive market growth.

: The Increasing adult population and dental expenditure will expand the approval of clear aligners products and drive market growth. Developing Novel Products : The companies focusing on developing novel products enhance the present product delivery by significantly focusing on R&D activities.

: The companies focusing on developing novel products enhance the present product delivery by significantly focusing on R&D activities. Increasing development of Generic Drugs: Generic drugs are cost-efficient, and individuals increase the demand for generic drugs belonging to different economies will propel the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Clear Aligners Market

Many companies and public institutes, such as government agencies, have undertaken activities to fill the gaps in orthodontic treatment over collaborations and policies. As a result, the incidence of dental malocclusion and misalignment is rising at an important rate. Unfortunately, problems with the availability of orthodontic services and significant treatment charges have produced a vast gap resulting in high unmet patient requirements. Therefore, many health reforms are being applied to address the unmet necessities of the patient population—the unmet requirements of the patient population to enhance the market growth.

Market Growth

In addition, the increase in the requirement for clear aligners results from an increasing number of individuals going for dental aesthetics across the globe. Due to the inconvenience caused by ceramic braces, the increase in clear aligners market trends raises the requirement for alternative teeth aligners such as clear aligners—approaches among market players, such as collaboration and acquisition, drive market growth. Additionally, developments in digital scanning technology and computer-assisted design boost the growth of the clear aligners market.

Regional Analysis

The clear aligners market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share. This is attributed to the rising R&D investments, key players' presence, and their efforts to obtain novel patents. Appropriate reimbursement guidelines for dentistry and the incidence of well-established clinics for orthodontics. Other contributing factors include the rise in the requirement for these products from orthodontists. Owing to the increased awareness regarding the technical sophistication of these products for treating misaligned teeth. Europe region is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, particularly in developing countries such as China and India. This lack of awareness about oral health limits the region's more significant approval of these products. Prominent companies are focusing on establishing their presence in orthodontal and dental clinics

Competitive Landscape

In addition, prominent key players are rapidly choosing strategic collaborations to increase their geographical presence. Concerning the global competitive landscape, the scenario reflects a consolidated market with the incidence of a single company, Align Technology, Inc. The company’s prevalence is attributable to the constant and strong requirement for its key aligners system product portfolio.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 4.8 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 47.7 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 26.5% North America Revenue Share 36.7% Europe Revenue Share 29.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The company’s focus on developing novel products and developing present products aid through a strong focus on R&D activities. Worldwide, the requirement for clear aligners over traditional methods has been propelled owing to the favorable treatment outcomes of offers in treating malocclusion. Some of the benefits of these products include convenience, more extraordinary ability to customize, and comfort. Treatment benefits over traditional methods propel the market growth. Furthermore, rising beauty standards regarding oral health are raising the requirement for innovative orthodontics. Numerous studies show that the adult or teenage population, mainly the female group is a key supplier to the market. In addition, advantages taken by the government and public organizations aid in creating more awareness related to this method. The increasing demand for dental aesthetics drives market growth.

Market Restraints

The rising approval of products worldwide and some strong limiting factors impede the market growth. The dental impact of the patients is taken at home and studied by remote orthodontists. This is anticipated to restrict the market growth strongly. For Example, various clear aligners companies that operate on a direct-to-consumer industry model have been recognized in the present situation. Increasing competition from direct-to-consumer companies hampers market growth.

Market Opportunities

The requirement for clear aligners has shown significant the use of this treatment is anticipated to increase the market growth in the upcoming years. The companies are involved in developing and developing research initiatives that novel products will be introducing in the market in the long run. In addition, the increasing requirement for customized clear further accelerates the product demand.

Report Segmentation of the Clear Aligners Market

Age Insight

The adult segment dominated the clear aligners market, holding the most significant revenue share. Due to the increasing approval of technically advanced products for malocclusion treatment. Dental conditions such as mastication and swallowing. A rising concern for dental appearance is seen more among the adult population. Dental appearance has played a significant role in the upcoming year's growing concern about dental appearance.

Material Insight

The polyurethane segment held the highest market revenue share of 78% over the forecast period. Owing to its flexibility and the incidence of Invisalign clear aligners prepared from polyurethane material type. Polyurethane can be used for soft and rigid parts because of its wide range. In addition, these substances can be used to make more robust products so that the teeth can be pushed into alignment.

End-User Insight

In 2022, The dental clinics and orthodontic clinics segment accounted for the largest market revenue share. Additionally, companies' increasing number of training sessions started in this setting to expand awareness of their products is anticipated to lead to segment dominance. Owing to the high preference for an orthodontist and other dental practitioners due to their strong skills. The accessibility of highly skilled dentists would also contribute to segmental growth.

Market Segmentation

By Age

Adults

Teenagers

By Material

By End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics & Orthodental Clinics

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include

Align Technology, Inc.

Ormco Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

3M Company

Institut Straumann AG

Argen Corporation

Angelalign Technology Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Tianjin ZhengLi Technology Company Limited

Scheu Dental

Danaher Corporation

Envista Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Clear Aligners Market

In April 2021, Align Technology, Inc. prolonged its global operations by opening a manufacturing plant. This expansion allow the company to provide an extensive and underpenetrated market for Invisalign in the Middle East & Africa region.

prolonged its global operations by opening a manufacturing plant. This expansion allow the company to provide an extensive and underpenetrated market for Invisalign in the Middle East & Africa region. In May 2020, Straumann Group signed a contract to obtain PlusDental, a doctor-led clear aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, to enhance its network of clinics, particularly in Sweden and the U.K.

Straumann Group signed a contract to obtain PlusDental, a doctor-led clear aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, to enhance its network of clinics, particularly in Sweden and the U.K. In January 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced the achievement of Byte, one of the fastest-growing companies. As a result, Dentsply Sirona increase its SureSmile clear aligner business and support its connection with dental professionals.

